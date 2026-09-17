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[속보] 워시 '트럼프에 메시지' 질문엔 "할 말 없다"

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(FILES) US President Donald Trump is joined by the new Chair of the Federal Reserve Kevin Warsh (L) as they walk to the East Room of the White House during a swearing in ceremony for Warsh, in Washington, DC on May 22, 2026. The US Federal Reserve goes into a key rate-setting meeting this week, with the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for September 15?16, 2026. Markets are expecting policymakers to pull the trigger on a rate hike to tackle persistently high inflation -- and analysts say central bank chief Kevin Warsh&#39;s credibility is on the line. The world&#39;s largest economy has been dealing with years of higher-than-target inflation, and prices have surged in the wake of US President Donald Trump&#39;s war on Iran, his signature tariff policies and the ongoing AI boom. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz &#47; AFP)&#47;2026-09-14 00:10:48&#47; &amp;lt;저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2026 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지&amp;gt;
(FILES) US President Donald Trump is joined by the new Chair of the Federal Reserve Kevin Warsh (L) as they walk to the East Room of the White House during a swearing in ceremony for Warsh, in Washington, DC on May 22, 2026. The US Federal Reserve goes into a key rate-setting meeting this week, with the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for September 15?16, 2026. Markets are expecting policymakers to pull the trigger on a rate hike to tackle persistently high inflation -- and analysts say central bank chief Kevin Warsh's credibility is on the line. The world's largest economy has been dealing with years of higher-than-target inflation, and prices have surged in the wake of US President Donald Trump's war on Iran, his signature tariff policies and the ongoing AI boom. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz / AFP)/2026-09-14 00:10:48/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2026 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>

[속보] 워시 '트럼프에 메시지' 질문엔 "할 말 없다"

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