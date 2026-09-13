[WT논평] China challenges Western alliances(Ⅰ)

At the 25th anniversary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed an alternative model to Western alliances.



He urged developing nations and the Global South to leverage “SCO wisdom” to press for a more equitable, orderly multipolar world and to reform global governance institutions. The secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and other guest delegations were in attendance for the anniversary session.



The 26th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization convened on Sept. 1 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Leaders from the 10 member states ― China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus, as well as the four Central Asian nations ― signed the Bishkek Declaration and 13 other documents dealing with security, technology and anti-drug cooperation.



Mr. Xi committed China to providing localized technical projects, collaborating on artificial intelligence with the organization’s member countries and deepening connectivity through the Belt and Road Initiative, a massive global economic strategy proposed by Mr. Xi in 2013.



The Belt and Road Initiative, with 146 member states, seeks to link Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America through a network of ports, railways, roads and energy pipelines. The World Bank and other studies say the initiative’s transport projects have lowered trade costs, integrated developing regions into global supply chains, increased local gross domestic product and lifted millions out of moderate poverty.



Critics say that aggressive, large-scale lending by Chinese state banks has saddled several developing nations with heavy external debt burdens.



Mr. Xi talks about alternatives to Western alliances and the creation of multipolar institutions, an appealing message to developing nations and the Global South.



It is ironic, however, that two of the 10 members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Russia and Iran, are pariah states. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, despite security guarantees provided to Ukraine after it sent all its nuclear warheads to Russia.

중국이 서방 동맹에 도전하다(Ⅰ) 조지프 R 디트라니(칼럼니스트) 지난주 상하이협력기구(SCO) 25주년 회의에서 시진핑 중국 국가주석은 서방 동맹에 대한 대안 모델을 제안했다. 그는 개발도상국들과 글로벌 사우스가 ‘SCO의 지혜’를 활용하여 보다 공정하고 질서 있는 다극적 세계를 추구하고, 또한 글로벌 거버넌스 제도를 개혁하도록 촉구했다. 유엔 사무총장 안토니우 구테흐스와 기타 초청 대표단이 이 기념 세션에 참석했다. SCO 국가원수회의 제26차 회의가 9월1일 키르기스스탄 비슈케크에서 개최되었다. 중국, 러시아, 인도, 파키스탄, 이란, 벨라루스와 중앙아시아 4개국 등 10개 회원국 지도자들이 비슈케크 선언과 안보, 기술, 반마약 협력 등을 다룬 13개 문서에 서명했다. 시진핑은 중국이 현지에 적합한 기술 프로젝트를 제공하고, 회원국들과 인공지능을 공동연구하며, 2013년 그가 제안한 대규모 글로벌 경제 전략인 일대일로 구상을 통해 국가 간 인프라와 경제·사회적 네트워크를 더욱 촘촘히 연결하고 협력을 강화하기로 약속했다. 일대일로 이니셔티브는 146개 회원국으로 아시아, 유럽, 아프리카, 라틴 아메리카를 항만, 철도, 도로, 에너지 파이프라인 네트워크를 통해 연결하고자 한다. 세계은행과 다른 연구들은 이 이니셔티브의 교통 프로젝트가 교역 비용을 낮추고, 개발도상국을 글로벌 공급망에 통합하며, 국내총생산을 증가시키고 수백만 명을 여전히 빈곤에 가까운 상태에서 구해냈다고 말한다. 비평가들은 중국 국영은행들의 공격적이고 대규모적인 대출로 인해 여러 개발도상국이 무거운 외채 부담의 덫에 빠졌다고 지적한다. 시진핑은 서방 동맹에 대한 대안과 다극적 제도의 창설을 언급했는데, 이는 개발도상국과 글로벌 사우스에 호소하는 메시지였다. 하지만 아이러니하게도 SCO 10개 회원국 중 두 나라인 러시아와 이란은 국제적으로 고립된 국가들이다. 러시아는 2022년 2월, 우크라이나가 (소련 해체 당시) 보유하고 있던 모든 핵탄두를 러시아에 이양한 뒤 국제사회가 국가안보를 보장하기로 약속했음에도 불구하고 우크라이나를 침공했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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