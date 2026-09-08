[WT논평] House Democrats refuse to condemn socialism

House Democrats played right into the hands of their Republican rivals last week by voting overwhelmingly against a nonbinding resolution condemning socialism.



Socialism left a trail of blood across the 20th century, starting with the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 in Russia, National Socialism in Germany, the Chinese socialism of Mao Zedong, the Cuban socialism of Fidel Castro and his successors, North Korean socialism and socialist regimes in Nicaragua, Vietnam and Laos.



Socialists did not invent tyranny, but they did refine it with confiscation of private property, collective farming, five-year plans, planned famine, slave labor, gulags and killing fields.



It has been conservatively estimated that socialism is responsible for more than 100 million deaths in the past century.



Migration has always been in only one direction. Through the Democratic Socialists of America, socialism has planted its flag on these shores. New York, the District of Columbia and Seattle now have or are about to have socialist mayors. This year, socialists defeated Democratic incumbents in congressional primaries in New York, Colorado and Michigan. Socialists are running for the Senate in Michigan and Florida.



The DSA has a revolutionary platform that includes abolishing the Senate, making the president and Supreme Court appointed, opening the border, allowing noncitizens to vote, providing reparations for slavery, granting statehood to the District of Columbia, guaranteeing a universal income, socializing medicine, providing free college tuition and nationalizing industry.



Instead of taking the opportunity to distance the mainstream Democratic Party from its far-left fringe, congressional Democrats sided with the fringe. All but eight House Democrats voted against the anti-socialism resolution.



House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, New York Democrat, is threatening to retaliate against two fellow Democrats who sided with Republicans on a procedural vote to bring the resolution to the floor.

하원 민주당 의원들은 사회주의 비난을 거부한다 워싱턴타임스 편집위원회 하원 민주당원들은 지난주 사회주의를 규탄하는 구속력 없는 결의안에 압도적으로 반대표를 던짐으로써 경쟁자인 공화당을 유리하게 만들었다. 20세기를 지나며 사회주의는 피의 흔적을 남겼다. 1917년 러시아의 볼셰비키혁명을 시작으로 한 독일의 나치즘, 마오쩌둥의 중국 사회주의, 피델 카스트로와 그의 후계자들의 쿠바 사회주의, 북한 사회주의, 그리고 니카라과, 베트남, 라오스 등 사회주의 정권들이 그랬다. 사회주의자들이 폭정을 창안한 것은 아니었지만 사유재산 몰수, 중국의 인민공사, 소련의 5개년 계획, 우크라이나에서 식량을 빼돌린 계획적 기근, 강제노동, 러시아의 강제노동수용소, 캄보디아의 대규모 학살과 같은 방식으로 폭정을 더욱 정교하게 발전시켰다. 아주 신중하게 추산한 수치이기는 하지만 사회주의는 지난 한 세기 동안 1억명 이상의 희생에 대한 책임을 져야 한다. 이주는 언제나 한쪽 방향으로만 진행돼 왔다. 사회주의는 민주사회주의자들을 통해 이 땅에 발판을 마련했다. 뉴욕, 워싱턴, 시애틀에는 현재 사회주의 시장이 재직 중이거나 곧 당선될 것이다. 올해 사회주의자들은 뉴욕, 콜로라도, 미시간에서 열린 하원의원 예비선거에서 민주당 현역들을 물리쳤다. 사회주의자들은 또 미시간과 플로리다주에서 연방 상원의원 선거에 출마했다. 민주사회주의자협회(DSA)는 상원 폐지, 대통령과 대법관 임명제 도입, 국경 개방, 비시민권자의 투표권 허용, 노예제에 대한 배상, 워싱턴의 주 승격, 보편적 기본소득 보장, 의료를 국가가 관장, 대학 무상 교육 제공, 산업 국유화 등을 포함하는 혁명적 강령을 내세운다. 민주당 주류는 극좌 성향의 주변 세력과 거리를 둘 기회를 활용하는 대신, 민주당 소속 의원들은 그 주변 세력인 극좌의 편에 섰다. 하원 민주당 의원 중 8명을 제외하곤 전원이 반사회주의 결의안에 반대표를 던졌다. 소수를 대표하는 민주당 뉴욕 출신 하킴 제프리스는 결의안을 본회의에 상정하기 위한 의안 표결에서 공화당편에 선 두 명의 민주당 동료 의원들에게 보복을 경고했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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