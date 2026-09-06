[WT논평] A 21-year-old with a laptop just exposed how dumb we are about polls(Ⅰ)

Somewhere in America, a recent college graduate named Rahil Prakash is smiling. And honestly? He’s earned it.



Mr. Prakash, all of 21 years old, decided to conduct what he generously called “a short-term social experiment.” The rest of us would call it “making up numbers and watching very serious people lose their minds.”



Armed with nothing but a website, some AI and the boundless confidence that only a person who cannot yet legally rent a car possesses, he invented a polling firm named Median Strategies and started publishing fake election polls. Then he sat back and watched campaigns, journalists and political operatives across three states trip over themselves to believe him.



“I wanted to see if fake polls could really penetrate the ecosystem that easily,” Mr. Prakash told The Guardian. “And as it turned out, they could.”



The crown jewel of this operation was a Los Angeles poll showing Mayor Karen Bass leading City Council member Nithya Raman by nearly 12 points. It even claimed that 16% of respondents had voted for Spencer Pratt ? yes, the reality TV Spencer Pratt ? and that 85% of those voters were now backing Ms. Bass.



Ms. Bass’ campaign didn’t just believe the poll; they amplified it, citing the poll on X and saying, “Doing the work, showing up, and gaining momentum. Let’s do this, LA!” The post has since been deleted, presumably along with several campaign staffers’ dignity.



The California Post went ahead and ran a headline announcing that “Spencer Pratt’s voters could be deciding factor in LA mayor showdown, according to latest poll.”



To be fair, once caught, the Bass campaign pivoted with the grace of a cat pretending it meant to fall off the couch. “This poll was reported on by multiple news outlets,” a Bass spokesman told KTLA. “Any bad faith attempts to influence elections should be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

21살 청년, 여론조사를 농락하다(Ⅰ) 조지프 컬(칼럼니스트) 미국 어딘가에서, 라힐 프라카시라는 이름의 최근 대학 졸업생이 미소 짓고 있다. 솔직히 말하면, 그는 그럴 자격이 충분하다. 21살의 프라카시는 ‘단기 사회 실험’이라고 부르는 일을 벌이기로 결심했다. 하지만 우리 같은 일반인들은 그걸 단순히 “숫자를 조작하고, 아주 진지한 사람들이 크게 반응하는 모습을 지켜보는 일일 뿐”이라 할 것이다. 웹사이트 하나, 약간의 인공지능(AI), 그리고 아직 합법적으로 렌터카를 빌릴 수 없는 나이 또래만이 가질 수 있는 한없는 뻔뻔함으로, 그는 ‘미디언 스트래티지(Median Strategies)’라는 이름의 여론조사 회사를 날조하고선 가짜 선거 여론조사 결과를 발표하기 시작했다. 그러고는 편하게 앉아 3개 주의 선거 캠프와 기자들, 정치 전략가들이 그를 믿는 모습을 지켜보았다. 프라카시는 가디언과의 인터뷰에서 “가짜 여론조사가 말처럼 쉽게 정치 현장에 침투할 수 있는지 보고 싶었다”며 “그리고 결과적으로 성공했다”고 말했다. 이 작전의 핵심은 로스앤젤레스 여론조사였는데, 그 결과 캐런 배스 시장이 니티야 라만 시의원을 거의 12%포인트 차이로 앞서고 있다는 것이었다. 심지어 응답자의 16%가 스펜서 프랫(맞습니다, 바로 그 리얼리티 TV 스타 스펜서 프랫)에게 투표했는데, 유권자의 85%가 배스 시장을 지지하고 있다고 주장했다. 배스 후보 캠프는 여론조사 결과를 믿었을 뿐 아니라, X 매체에 게재된 여론조사 결과를 인용하며 “열심히 일하고, 현장에 나가고, 기세를 얻고 있습니다. LA여, 해냅시다!”라고 과장했다. 해당 게시물은 이후 삭제되었으며, 아마도 캠프 관계자들의 권위도 함께 깎였을 것이다. 캘리포니아 포스트는 주저하지 않고 “최근 여론조사에 따르면 스펜서 프랫의 지지층이 LA 시장 선거의 결정적인 요인이 될 수 있다”고 제목을 달았다. 솔직히 말해서, 발각되자마자 배스 캠프는 태연하게 방향을 바꿨다. 배스 대변인은 KTLA와의 인터뷰에서 “이 여론조사는 여러 언론 매체에서 보도되었습니다”라며 “선거에 악의적으로 영향을 미치려는 모든 시도는 철저히 조사하고 법이 허용하는 최대 범위에서 처벌해야 합니다”라고 밝혔다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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