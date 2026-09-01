[WT논평] Delusional DSA commemorates ‘fighter’ Fidel Castro(Ⅱ)

Project Vice President Armando Lago, on the heels of years of studying the Cuban revolution, put the number of deaths due to Castro at a minimum of 78,000. Those were the ones who “may have died trying to flee the dictatorship,” he said.



And all the good DSA sheep go: Flee? Why flee such a great thing!



Thousands more died fighting against the communist regime. Thousands more fought in Castro’s armed insurrections abroad, aimed at spreading communism to different countries. Then there were the firing squads.



“Cuba Archive finds that some 5,600 Cubans have died in front of firing squads and another 1,200 in ‘extrajudicial assassinations,’” the AEI wrote.



AEI went on: “Che Guevara was a gleeful executioner at the infamous La Cabana Fortress in 1959 where, under his orders, at least 151 Cubans were lined up and shot.”



Che Guevara is the face the little DSA minions now wear proudly on their T-shirts as they storm about the streets, looking for police vehicles to set on fire.



“Today,” DSA posted on Aug. 13, “is the centenary of Fidel Castro and the [DSA] recognize the historical significance of both this day and the man. Fidel was an organizer, a fighter, and endures as a stalwart symbol of anti-imperialist struggle and self-determination for the Global South.”



Question: If he was so great, why did so many Cubans flee, and die trying to flee, the country? Why is southern Florida such a population destination for Cubans?



“We choose this historic day to recommit ourselves to acting in solidarity with the Cuban people and to starkly opposing Marco Rubio’s genocidal war against the Cuban people and U.S. imperialism writ large,” DSA wrote.



Yet this is what’s winning significant Democrat Party primaries across the country.

망상에 빠진 DSA는 ‘전사’ 피델 카스트로를 추앙하다(Ⅱ) 셰릴 K 첨리(온라인 에디터) 프로젝트의 부회장 아르만도 라고는 쿠바 혁명을 수년간 연구한 끝에 카스트로로 인한 사망자 수를 최소 7만8000명으로 추정했다. 그는 ‘독재 정권을 피해 탈출하려다가 죽었을지도 모르는’ 사람들이라고 말했다. 그리고 양처럼 순종적인 모든 DSA 지지자들은 말한다. ‘도망? 이렇게 좋은 것을 왜 피하겠는가!’ 수천 명이 공산 정권에 맞서 싸우다 목숨을 잃었다. 또 다른 수천 명은 카스트로가 해외에서 벌인 무장 반란에 참여했으며, 이는 공산주의를 다른 나라들로 확산시키려는 목적이었다. 그리고 총살형 집행부대도 있었다. “쿠바 기록보관소에 따르면 약 5600명의 쿠바인이 총살형 집행부대 앞에서 목숨을 잃었고, 또 다른 1200명은 ‘재판 없이 암살’됐다”고 AEI는 기록했다. AEI는 이어서 “체 게바라는 1959년 악명 높은 라 카바나 요새에서 즐겁게 총살을 집행했으며, 그의 명령으로 최소 151명의 쿠바인이 줄지어 세워져 처형되었다”고 덧붙였다. 체 게바라는 지금 보잘것없는 DSA의 추종자들이 거리를 휘젓고 다니며 경찰차를 불태울 기회를 찾을 때, 그들이 입은 티셔츠에 자랑스럽게 새기는 상징적 인물이다. DSA는 8월13일에 “오늘은 피델 카스트로 탄생 100주년이며, (DSA는) 이날과 그 인물의 역사적 의의를 인정한다. 피델은 조직가이자 투사였으며, 여전히 남반구를 위한 반제국주의 투쟁과 자결권의 확고한 상징으로 남아 있다”고 게시했다. 질문. 그가 그렇게 위대했다면, 왜 그렇게 많은 쿠바인이 나라를 떠났고, 떠나려다가 목숨을 잃었나? 왜 남부 플로리다가 쿠바인들의 주요 이주지가 되었나? “우리는 이 역사적인 날을 선택하여, 쿠바인들과 연대해 행동하겠다는 결의를 다시 다지고, 마코 루비오의 쿠바인들에 대한 집단학살적 전쟁과 전반적인 미국 제국주의에 단호히 반대한다”고 DSA는 썼다. 이럼에도 불구하고 이것으로 전국적으로 중요한 민주당 예비선거들에서 승리하고 있다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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