[WT논평] Delusional DSA commemorates ‘fighter’ Fidel Castro(Ⅰ)

The Democratic Socialists of America put out this message via a post on its official website: “DSA Commemorates 100 Years of Fidel and Denounces Rubio’s Genocide Against the Cuban People.” That was followed by an accusation that said: “President Trump’s administration, under the leadership of [Secretary of State] Marco Rubio, is waging an indiscriminate war against the Cuban people and killing women, children and babies by blockading critical resources from the Caribbean nation.”



Killing babies? Team Trump? No, that’s Democrat territory right there. For example: “Massachusetts expands abortion access to any point during pregnancy,” 19thNews.com reported.



Killing babies is not part of the MAGA movement.



But lying ? it’s all part and parcel of the socialist experience. Socialists, progressives, Democrats, democratic socialists, Marxists, communists, and all the other “-ists” that are aligned with collectivism ? these are the voices of deception and ducking and dodging. If the people only knew what communists truly wanted, the people would refuse to vote for them. It’s only by masking their radicalism and dressing it as compassionate politicking that they’re able to gather enough votes at the ballot boxes. It’s only by lying and drumming up jealousies and dividing populations by bitter envies and greed and animosity that they’re able to win elections.



That, and relying on the ignorance and emotion-driven demands of their publicly schooled, teacher-union-trained masses.



That’s how the DSA is able to turn a monster named Fidel Castro into a heroic fighter for the working class ? and conversely, the freedom-lovers of the MAGA-dominated administration into tyrants.



“Counting Victims of the Castro Regime: Nearly 11,000 to Date,” the American Enterprise Institute wrote back in 2016.



That’s a lowball. In the Cuba Archive project, the estimates are much higher.

망상에 빠진 DSA는 ‘전사’ 피델 카스트로를 추앙하다 셰릴 K. 첨리(온라인 에디터) 미국 민주사회주의자들은 그들의 공식 웹사이트에 “DSA는 피델 100주년을 기념하고 쿠바 국민에 대한 루비오의 집단학살을 규탄하다”고 메시지를 올렸다. 이어서 “트럼프 대통령 행정부는 (국무장관) 마코 루비오의 지휘 아래 쿠바인을 대상으로 군인과 민간인을 구분하지 않고 무차별적으로 전쟁을 벌이고 있으며, 카리브해 국가의 생존에 필수적인 중요자원(식량, 에너지 등)을 봉쇄해 여성, 어린이들, 아기들을 죽도록 방치하고 있다”는 비난이 뒤를 이었다. 아기들을 죽인다고? 트럼프 팀이? 아니다, 그것은 바로 민주당의 영역이다. 예를 들면 “민주당이 집권한 매사추세츠주는 임신 기간 내내 낙태할 수 있는 여성의 권리를 확대했다”고 19thNews.com가 보도했다. 아기를 죽이는 것은 미국을 다시 위대하게(MAGA) 운동의 일부가 아니다. 하지만 거짓말은 사회주의체제에서 일반인들이 경험하는 본질적인 부분이다. 사회주의자, 진보주의자, 민주당원, 민주사회주의자, 마르크스주의자, 공산주의자, 그리고 집단주의와 연계된 모든 ‘-주의자’들 ? 이들은 거짓말과 기만, 회피의 대변자다. 만약 사람들이 공산주의자들이 진정으로 원하는 바를 알았더라면, 국민은 그들에게 투표하지 않았을 것이다. 그들은 그들의 급진성을 숨기고 동정심 어린 정치적 행위인 척 포장함으로써 투표에서 충분한 표를 모을 수 있었다. 그들은 거짓말을 하고 질투심을 조장하며, 사람들을 쓰라린 시기와 탐욕, 적대감으로 분열시킴으로써 선거에서 승리한다. 게다가 무지하고 감정에 휘둘린 요구를 내세우는, 공교육을 받고 교사 노조의 영향을 받은 대중에 의존하는 것이다 이렇게 해서 DSA는 피델 카스트로라는 괴물을 노동계급을 위한 영웅적 투사로 만들고, 반대로 MAGA가 지배하는 행정부의 자유를 사랑하는 이들을 폭군으로 만들 수 있었다. “카스트로 정권의 희생자 집계 : 현재까지 거의 1만1000명”이라고 미국 기업연구소가 2016년도에 밝혔다. 그건 너무 낮은 수치다. 쿠바 기록보관소 프로젝트에서는 추정치가 훨씬 더 높다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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