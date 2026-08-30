[WT논평] National debt a ticking time bomb

Last week, the national debt topped $40 trillion for the first time in our history. Of that amount, almost half was added since 2019.



We are now spending more to service the debt than we spend on national defense. The national debt was 54.6% of gross domestic product ? the total value of goods and services produced ? in 2001. Today, it is approximately 124% of GDP and rising.



Much of the debt stems from mandatory spending, including Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, veterans’ benefits and Obamacare subsidies.



Still, Congress cannot resist piling on more spending.



Democrats went on a spending spree during the COVID-19 emergency. The 2021 infrastructure bonanza was bipartisan.



Waiting in the wings are the Democratic Socialists of America with “Medicare for All” (costing $30 trillion to $40 trillion over 10 years), free college tuition ($28 billion to $75 billion in the first year), free childcare, reparations for slavery, large-scale public investments tied to the Green New Deal and so on.



Part of the debt is owned by foreign governments. Japan is the largest outside holder of our debt, holding about $1.2 trillion. Tokyo is currently selling U.S. bonds to shore up its currency.



While it is true that much of the debt is owned by U.S. investors, what happens when they stop buying, say, during a serious economic downturn?



Politicians such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, want the Treasury to inflate the currency. However, that hurts savers, particularly retirees, whose money will buy less and less.



There is also the crowding-out effect. The greater the portion of the national debt spent on interest, the less there is available for the necessary functions of government.

국가 부채가 언제 폭발할지 모르는 시한폭탄이다 논설위원실 지난주, 국가 부채가 우리 역사상 처음으로 40조달러를 넘어섰다. 그중 거의 절반은 2019년 이후에 추가된 것이다. 우리는 이제 국방비로 지출하는 것보다 국가의 부채 상환에 더 많은 돈을 쓰고 있다. 2001년 국가 부채는 국내총생산(GDP) 즉 국내에서 생산된 재화와 서비스를 더한 총액의 54.6%였다. 오늘날 이는 GDP의 약 124%에 달하며 계속 증가하고 있다. 부채의 상당 부분은 메디케이드, 메디케어, 사회보장, 재향군인 혜택, 오바마케어 보조금 등 줄일 수 없는 의무지출에서 비롯된다. 그럼에도 불구하고 여전히 의회는 지출을 더 늘리지 않고는 못 배길 것이다. 민주당은 COVID-19 비상사태 동안 신나게 퍼줬다. 2021년 인프라 대규모 투자 법안은 초당적 지지를 받았다. 미국 민주사회주의자들이 모두를 위한 건강보험(10년 동안 30조에서 40조달러 비용이 듦), 무료 대학 등록금(첫 해 280억~750억달러 소요), 무료 보육, 노예제 배상, 그린 뉴딜과 연계된 대규모 공공 투자 정책 등을 들고 무대 뒤에서 준비하며 대기 중이다. 부채의 일부는 외국 정부가 소유하고 있다. 일본은 우리 부채의 최대 외부 보유국으로, 약 1조2000억달러를 보유하고 있다. 도쿄는 현재 자국 통화를 보강하기 위해 미국 채권을 팔고 있다. 부채의 상당 부분이 미국 투자자들이 소유한 것은 사실이지만, 예를 들어 심각한 경제 침체 시기에 그들이 매입을 중단하면 어떻게 될까? 뉴욕 민주당 의원 알렉산드리아 오카시오-코르테즈 같은 정치인들은 재무부가 통화를 팽창(발권)하길 원한다. 하지만 이는 절약하며 사는 사람들 특히 은퇴자들에게 큰 타격을 주게 되는데, 화폐의 구매력이 점점 더 떨어지기 때문이다. 또한 크라우딩 아웃 효과도 있다. 국가의 부채에 대한 이자 비율이 더 많아지면 많아질수록 정부가 필수로 수행해야 할 기능은 점점 더 쪼그라들 것이다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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