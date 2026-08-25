[WT논평] We must cut the debt, now

When Barack Obama ran for president in 2008, he cited our national debt, then over $9 trillion, as irresponsible and ruinous. That debt has since ballooned to $40 trillion.



We now pay more to service the debt than we do for any other single item, including the military.



Congress’ one real job is to manage the budget, yet when the department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) attempted to reign in the federal bureaucracy, every cut was fought tooth and nail. Now, when our Justice Department is trying to identify and eliminate undeniable massive fraud within federal programs, it too is fought by those meant to be guarding the nation’s purse.



Every taxpayer should be outraged. It’s all too obvious that our government has become a massive money-laundering machine used to keep the current power structure in place.



As those who have been deeply in personal debt already know, cutting the national debt will be painful. However, whatever pain we suffer will be far less than if we continue to ignore it. That path leads to bankruptcy and a drastic devaluation of our money and destructive inflation followed by industry grinding to a halt and a scarcity of goods, then bread lines, black markets and starvation.



We’ve seen this scenario play out in nation after nation around the world. If we are to avoid this future, massive reform is needed.



This will require a budget that forbids new borrowing and requires no new spending that is not accompanied by a bigger cut to existing spending. In addition, our gargantuan government and its supporting bureaucracy must be put on a strict diet that cuts the “fat.” Fraud must be diligently identified and prosecuted.



Finally, we must stop electing the same politicians who brought us here. That said, we must also avoid falling for new faces who promise more “free” goodies. Their empty promises are not the reform we need and their dream of a socialist Utopia is at best unrealistic. Whenever tested, such dreams have proven disastrous.

지금 당장 빚을 줄여야 한다 캐시 드메이(독자, 나이트데일, 노스캐롤라이나) 버락 오바마가 2008년 대통령 선거에 출마했을 때, 당시 9조달러가 넘는 국가 부채를 무책임하고 파괴적이라고 언급했다. 그 부채는 이후 40조달러로 풍선처럼 불어났다. 우리는 이제 군비 등 다른 어떤 항목보다 부채 상환에 더 많은 돈을 지불하고 있다. 의회의 유일한 진짜 임무는 예산 관리인데, 정부효율부(DOGE)가 연방 행정 조직 규모를 줄이고 비용을 절감하려는 모든 삭감 시도에는 (의회가) 필사적으로 저항했다. 지금 법무부가 연방 프로그램 내의 부인할 수 없는 대규모 사기를 찾아내고 제거하려 할 때에도, 국가 재정을 지켜야 할 사람들로부터 강한 저항을 받고 있다 모든 납세자는 분노해야 한다. 우리 정부가 자신들의 현재 권력 구조를 유지하기 위해 거대한 자금 세탁기가 되었다는 것이 너무나도 명백하다. 개인적으로 큰 부채를 져 봤던 이들은 이미 알고 있듯, 국가 부채를 줄이는 것은 고통스러울 것이다. 하지만 부채를 갚으며 우리가 겪을 고통은 빚을 그대로 두고 가는 것보다는 훨씬 가벼울 것이다. 지금 가고 있는 길은 파산, 급격한 화폐 평가절하, 파괴적인 인플레이션, 그리고 산업은 점차 마비되며, 상품은 부족해지고, 빵을 사려는 줄, 암시장, 굶주림으로 이어질 것이다. 우리는 이런 상황이 전 세계 여러 나라에서 반복되는 것을 보았다. 이런 미래에서 벗어나려면 대대적인 개혁이 필요하다. 이는 새로운 차입을 금지하고, 기존에 지출해 온 것을 더 많이 삭감하지 않는다면 새로운 지출을 허용하지 않는 범위에서 예산을 세워야 한다. 게다가 우리의 거대한 정부와 그를 뒷받침하는 관료조직은 군살을 빼는 과감한 다이어트를 해야 한다. 부당한 지출은 철저하게 가려지고 기소되어야 한다. 마지막으로, 우리를 이 상황으로 몰고 온 그 정치인들을 낙선시켜야 한다. 즉 더 많은 ‘무료’ 복지를 약속하는 새로운 얼굴에 속지 말아야 한다. 그들의 허황된 공약은 우리가 원하는 개혁이 아니며, 그들의 사회주의자 유토피아를 향한 꿈은 정말 비현실적이다. 이런 꿈을 시험했을 때마다 재앙이 되었다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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