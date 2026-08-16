[WT논평] General says China space weapons threat a major challenge(Ⅰ)

China’s military is expanding an array of space warfare weapons that pose a major threat to American satellites and the military operations they support, a senior Space Force general said Wednesday.



Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of the Colorado-based Space Command, said the space weapons deployed by China and Russia are “in some ways getting harder to fight.”



“We operate in a domain in which our opponents have built a suite of counterspace capabilities to hold our satellites at risk in all orbital regimes,” Gen. Whiting told the Space & Missile Defense Symposium in Alabama.



The four-star general singled out the Chinese Communist Party for what he called its “breathtaking pace of space and counterspace” weapons development. Asked the most significant issue he faces as a commander, Gen. Whiting said: “I think the ongoing greatest challenge is just the speed at which China is moving to rapidly improve their space capabilities and the threat that that potentially poses.”



People’s Liberation Army space weapons now include a “robust suite” of arms and capabilities that can blind and deafen U.S. military forces by disrupting and destroying satellites, he said. “These include direct descent [anti-satellite] missiles, ground-based lasers, jammers and maneuverable co-orbital ASATs and dual-use satellites like the SJ-21,” he said.



Space Force leaders have warned that China’s Shijian-21 and similar Shiyan maneuvering robot satellites use extension arms that can clear debris and move satellites but also can be weaponized for covert space warfare.



In 2025, Gen. Michael Guetlein, then-Space Force vice chief of space operations, said Chinese SJ satellites were observed that year maneuvering around each other in synchronicity and control in what he called orbital “dogfighting” ― a process that can be used to attack and destroy satellites.

장군은 중국의 우주 무기 위협이 중대한 도전이라고 말했다(Ⅰ) 빌 거츠(국가안보 전문기자) 중국군은 미국의 위성과 그 위성이 지원하는 군사 작전에 중대한 위협을 초래할 수 있는 다양한 우주전쟁 무기들을 확장하고 있다고 우주군 고위 장성이 수요일 말했다. 콜로라도에 본부를 둔 우주사령부 사령관 스티븐 휘팅 장군은 중국과 러시아가 배치한 우주 무기가 “어떤 면에서는 점점 더 감당하기가 어려워지고 있다”고 말했다. “우리는 상대가 모든 궤도 체계에서 우리 위성을 위협할 수 있는 일련의 대(對)우주 능력을 구축해 놓은 영역 범위 내에서 작전하고 있다”고 휘팅 장군은 앨라배마에서 열린 우주 및 미사일 방어 심포지엄에서 밝혔다. 4성 장군은 그가 말한 ‘놀랄 만한 우주 및 대우주 무기 개발 속도’와 관련해 특히 중국 공산당을 지목했다. 휘팅 장군은 사령관으로서 당면한 가장 중요한 문제가 무엇이냐는 질문에 “나는 진행 중인 가장 큰 도전은 중국이 우주 역량을 급속도로 향상하기 위해 움직이는 그 속도와 그것이 잠재적으로 제기하는 위협이라고 생각한다”고 답했다. 그는 인민해방군의 우주 무기는 이제 위성을 교란하고 파괴함으로써 미군을 무력화(눈멀고 귀먹게)할 수 있는 강력한 일련의 무기와 능력까지를 포함한다고 말했다. 그는 “여기에는 직접 내리꽂는 [대위성] 미사일, 지상 기반 레이저, 교란기, 기동 가능한 동일 궤도 대(對)위성 무기 그리고 SJ-21과 같은 이중 용도 위성이 포함된다”고 말했다. 우주군 지도자들은 중국의 스젠-21 그리고 유사한 스옌 기동 로봇 위성들이 우주 쓰레기를 제거하고 위성을 이동시킬 수 있는 확장 로봇팔을 사용하지만, 은밀한 우주전쟁에서는 무기화될 수도 있다고 경고했다. 2025년, 당시 우주군 우주작전 부참모장이었던 마이클 괴틀라인 장군은 그가 ‘궤도 공중전’이라고 부른 중국의 SJ 위성들이 그해 서로 동기화되고 통제되며 궤도를 따라 기동하는 모습이 관측되었다고 말했다. 이는 위성을 공격하고 파괴하는 데 사용될 수 있는 과정이었다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △Shijian-21: 우주 쓰레기 제거용이지만 목적을 바꾸면 상대국 위성을 무력화함

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지