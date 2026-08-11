[WT논평] Pentagon yanks security clearance from Biden’s Air Force secretary upon leaks

The Defense Department revoked former Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall’s access to classified information, accusing the Biden administration official of leaking sensitive details about Air Force One to an unidentified media outlet.



Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the decision to pull Mr. Kendall’s security clearance also bars him from holding any government-related sensitive position.



“This action follows his unauthorized disclosure of classified information regarding Air Force One’s capabilities to a media outlet,” Mr. Parnell said Friday in a statement. “Safeguarding classified information is a non-negotiable duty. Those who violate that trust forfeit the privilege of access and any role requiring it.”



The Pentagon did not provide details about the leaks. Still, President Trump’s decision to accept a Boeing 747-8 luxury jumbo jet from Qatar to serve as a temporary presidential plane has drawn significant press scrutiny. The jet, officially known as the VC-25B Bridge, reportedly lacks several defensive capabilities needed to protect the president, such as missile-warning systems, advanced anti-missile countermeasures, and infrared jammers.



Mr. Trump used the Qatari jet to fly to the July 7-8 NATO summit in Turkey. Mr. Kendall told National Public Radio last month that he doubted it could have been brought up to Air Force One standards in time.



“A month is not enough time to do anything significant. Software could be done. Software changes can be made relatively easily anyplace,” he told NPR. “Hardware modifications? I’m having a hard time imagining any that could be done in a month that are of any serious significance.”



A longstanding tradition in Washington allows some high-ranking, former senior officials from past presidential administrations to retain security clearances after they leave office. An incoming administration often consults with former leaders to understand past decisions or historical operations.



Letting them maintain access to classified information allows current leaders to quickly bring a former official into classified briefings if a crisis arises.

국방부가 기밀 유출로 바이든 행정부 공군 장관의 보안 인가를 박탈했다 마이크 글렌(국방부 출입기자) 국방부는 전 공군장관 프랭크 켄들의 기밀정보 접근을 철회하며, 바이든 행정부 관리가 익명의 매체에 에어포스 원에 관한 민감한 정보를 유출했다고 비난했다. 국방부 수석 대변인 숀 파넬은 켄들의 보안인가 철회 결정으로 그가 정부 관련 민감한 직책을 맡는 것도 금지된다고 말했다. 파넬은 “이번 조치가 그가 에어포스 원의 역량에 관한 기밀정보를 언론에 무단 공개한 데 따른 조치”라며 “기밀정보를 보호하는 것은 절대 타협할 수 없는 의무이다. 그 신뢰를 저버린 사람들은 (비밀에) 접근할 수 있는 특권과 그 권한을 필요로 하는 모든 직책을 상실한다”고 금요일 성명에서 밝혔다. 펜타곤은 유출에 대한 세부사항을 공개하지 않았다. 그럼에도 불구하고, 카타르가 제공한 보잉 747-8 호화 점보제트기를 임시 대통령 전용 비행기로 받아들인 트럼프 대통령의 결정은 언론의 집중적인 감시를 받고 있다. 보도에 따르면, 정식 발표로는 VC-25B 브리지로 알려진 제트기는 미사일 경보 시스템, 첨단 대미사일 대응 장치, 적외선 재머 등 대통령을 보호하는 데 필요한 여러 방어 능력이 부족하다. 트럼프는 7월 7~8일 터키에서 열린 NATO 정상회의에 갈 때 카타르가 제공한 제트기를 이용했다. 켄들은 지난달 내셔널 퍼블릭 라디오와의 인터뷰에서, 그 비행기가 제때 에어포스 원 기준을 충족할 수 있었을지 의문이라고 말했다. 그는 “한 달은 중요한 일을 하기엔 충분치 않다. 소프트웨어는 완성할 수 있다. 소프트웨어 변경은 어디서든 비교적 쉽게 할 수 있다”면서 “하드웨어 개조? 한 달 안에 실질적으로 중요한 일을 끝낼 수 있었을 거라고는 상상하기 어렵다”고 NPR에 말했다. 워싱턴의 오랜 전통에 따르면, 과거 대통령 행정부의 전직 고위 관리들 가운데 일부는 퇴임 후에도 보안인가를 유지할 수 있다. 신임 행정부는 종종 과거 결정이나 역사적 작전을 이해하기 위해 전직 지도자들의 의견을 구한다. 전직 지도자들이 기밀정보 접근을 유지하도록 허용하면 현 지도자들은 위기상황 발생 시 전직 관리들을 기밀 브리핑에 신속히 참여시킬 수 있다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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