[WT논평] Testimonies from people who have lived under socialism(Ⅱ)

The democratic socialists, notes Ms. Hoff, claim their brand of socialism differs from the totalitarian regimes because “workers” would govern institutions and not unelected bureaucrats. The two systems are founded on lies, so why should people running on the DSA platform be trusted? Evidence reveals the objectives of socialism and communism. As many as 100 million are estimated to have died at the hands of these totalitarian governments.



Xi Van Fleet survived China’s murderous Cultural Revolution. Xi has appeared on many U.S. TV programs, warning Americans about the Maoist-communist tactics and the danger America faces if we allow these economic and political systems to further expand in our politics.



Others have testified about economic hardships, loss of liberties and other things Americans take for granted.



In an 1814 letter to John Taylor, John Adams warned: “Democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.” Adams argued that unchecked human passions lead to self-destruction.



As I wrote in a previous book, “America’s Expiration Date”, the average age of democracies is 250 years. We are now at our “expiration date.”



Inertia from “the greatest generation” will soon run out if we do not renew the principles upon which Adams and the other Founders built the nation.



Socialism will lead to our destruction, and once destroyed, it will be nearly impossible to bring back our constitutional republic.

사회주의 체제에서 살았던 사람들의 증언(Ⅱ) 칼 토마스(칼럼니스트) 호프에 따르면, 민주사회주의자들은 그들만의 독특한 사회주의는 전체주의(일국 일당독재주의 포함) 체제와 다르다고 주장한다. 왜냐면 ‘노동자’들이 제도를 운영하고 선출되지 않은 관료들이 운영하지 않기 때문이라는 것이다. 그러나 두 체제가 모두 거짓 위에 세워졌다. 그렇다면 민주사회주의자 연합 강령을 내세워 활동하는 사람들을 어떻게 믿을 수 있겠는가? 이런 증거가 사회주의와 공산주의의 목표를 명확하게 보여준다. 전체주의 정부의 손에 목숨을 잃은 사람은 최대 1억명에 달하는 것으로 추산된다. 시 반 플리트는 중국의 잔혹한 문화대혁명에서 살아남았다. 그는 미국의 여러 TV 프로그램에 출연하여 미국인들에게 마오주의적 공산주의자 전술과 마오주의자의 경제·정치 체제가 미국 정치에 더욱 확산되도록 허용할 경우 미국이 직면하게 될 위험에 대해 경고해 왔다. 다른 사람들은 경제적 어려움, 자유의 상실, 그리고 미국인들이 당연하게 여기는 것들에 대해 증언했다. 1814년 존 테일러에게 보낸 편지에서 존 애덤스의 경고 : “민주주의는 결코 오래가지 못한다. 곧 쇠퇴하고, 피폐해지고, 자기 파멸에 이른다. 스스로 무너지지 않은 민주주의는 지금까지 없었다.” 애덤스는 억제되지 않는 인간의 욕망은 자멸로 이어진다고 주장했다. 내가 이전 저서인 ‘미국의 유효기간’에서 썼듯이, 민주주의 국가의 평균 수명은 250년이다. 우리는 이제 ‘유효기간’이 다 되었다. 위대한 세대가 남긴 관성은 곧 소진될 것이며, 우리가 애덤스와 다른 건국자들이 세운 원칙을 새롭게 하지 않는다면 더 이상 지속되지 않을 것이다 사회주의는 우리를 파멸로 이끌 것이며, 일단 파멸하면 우리의 헌정 공화국을 되살리는 것은 거의 불가능할 것이다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △brand : 독특한 △DSA platform : 민주사회주의자 연합 강령 △Maoist : 마오쩌둥주의자. 농민을 혁명의 주체로 보고, 농촌에서 도시로 혁명을 확산시키며, 지속적인 혁명과 계급투쟁을 통해 사회주의를 강화해야 한다는 사람들. △DSA(Democratic Socialists of America, 미국 민주사회주의자) : 현재 미국에서 가장 큰 좌파 성향 정치·사회 조직으로, 약 12만명 이상의 회원을 보유하고 있으며 민주당 내 진보 세력의 핵심 축으로 자리 잡고 있다. 대표적 정치인으로는 버니 샌더스 상원의원, 알렉산드리아 오카시오-코르테즈 하원의원, 최근 급부상한 압둘 엘사예드(미시간 상원 후보), 프란체스카 홍(위스콘신 주지사 후보) 등이 있다.

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