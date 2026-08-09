[WT논평] Testimonies from people who have lived under socialism(Ⅰ)

It has become a truism that people who are embracing socialism have never had to live under it and its ideological twin, communism. Young people seem so enamored by these train wrecks that they are willing to vote for the most radical candidates who promise them the moon and claim they can pay for it all by increasing taxes on “millionaires and billionaires.”



Hoping to balance the one-sided propaganda about socialism coming from the media and candidates running for office as socialists, Fox News has conducted interviews with people who once lived under these systems. The testimonies are a powerful rebuke to those who believe socialism is the answer to every problem.



In a one-week series, correspondent Alexandria Hoff interviewed people who fled the Soviet Union, China, Venezuela and Cuba.



Virginia attorney Marina Medvin, who left the Soviet Union, described herself as “overwhelmed” by the abundance of food in U.S. grocery stores. Ms. Hoff says: “Like many who have fled authoritarian socialist regimes, Medvin is alarmed by what she sees as the Democratic Party in America warming to socialist promises.”



Ms. Medvin: “They say that the purpose of democratic socialism is to bring equality … but what equality does it bring? That everyone is equally poor? That everyone is equally miserable, everyone is equally depressed?”



In Venezuela, reports Ms. Hoff, it took about 15 years for the nationalization of private industries to unravel into social and economic collapse. Daniel Di Martino: “We couldn’t find milk in the grocery store and then we couldn’t find chicken, then we had to line up. The government asked for our ID to buy groceries and assigned us a day of the week to go to the store.”



The story of Cuba is well known. Yali Nunez escaped the failed island nation. Ms. Nunez sees democratic socialists in the U.S. blindly embracing what she fled at age 16: “None of these people have spent one day in socialism or communism … they are selling you a story they don’t even understand”

사회주의 체제에서 살았던 사람들의 증언(1) 칼 토마스(칼럼니스트) 사회주의를 찬양하는 사람들은 사회주의나 그 이념적 쌍둥이인 공산주의 체제에서 살아본 경험이 없다는 것이 이제는 진부한 이야기가 되었다. 젊은이들은 아직도 이런 몰락한 체제에 매료된 듯 보이며, 달을 따다 주겠다는 허황된 약속을 늘어놓고 “백만장자와 억만장자”에게 더 많은 세금을 부과하면 모든 비용을 충당할 수 있다고 주장하는 가장 급진적인 후보들에게 기꺼이 투표한다. 폭스뉴스는 사회주의자로서 공직에 출마하는 후보들과 언론의 사회주의에 편향된 선전 운동을 균형 있고 공정하게 보도하고자 사회주의 체제에서 살았던 사람들을 인터뷰했다. 이들은 증언에서 사회주의가 모든 문제를 해결하는 답이라고 믿는 이들을 강하게 꾸짖고 있다. 일주일간 진행된 시리즈에서 전문기자 알렉산드리아 호프는 소련, 중국, 베네수엘라, 쿠바에서 탈출한 사람들을 인터뷰했다. 구소련을 탈출한 버지니아주 변호사 마리나 메드빈은 미국 식료품점에 넘쳐나는 식품에 “압도당했다”고 언급했다. 호프가 말하길 “권위주의적 사회주의 체제를 탈출한 많은 사람처럼 메드빈은 미국 민주당이 사회주의자들의 (허황된) 약속에 점점 더 호의적으로 변해가는 것처럼 보여 깊은 우려를 나타냈다.” 메드빈 여사: “민주사회주의의 목적은 평등을 가져오는 것이라고들 하는데… 그러나 그 평등이 무엇을 초래할까? 모두가 똑같이 가난해지는 걸까? 모두가 똑같이 비참하고, 모두가 똑같이 우울해지는 걸까?” 호프 여사의 보도에 따르면, 베네수엘라에서는 민간 기업의 국유화가 사회적(기반) 및 경제 붕괴로 이어지는 데 약 15년이 걸렸다. 다니엘 디 마르티노 : “식료품점에서 우유를 찾을 수 없었고, 닭고기도 구할 수 없었고, 결국 줄을 서야만 했다. 정부는 식료품을 사려는 이들에게 신분증을 요구했고, 가게에 가는 날을 일주일 중 어느 하루로 지정했다.” 쿠바 이야기는 잘 알려졌다. 얄리 누네즈 여사는 모든 것이 무너진 섬나라에서 탈출했다. 누네즈는 그녀가 16살에 탈출했던 (실패한 그) 체제를 미국의 민주사회주의자들이 맹목적으로 추앙한다고 본다. : “그들 중 누구도 사회주의 또는 공산주의 체제에서 단 하루도 살아보지 않았다. … 그들은 이해조차도 못 한 이야기를 당신에게 선전하고(팔고) 있는 중이다.” 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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