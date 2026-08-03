[WT논평] Democratic socialist is socialist, and socialist is communist(Ⅰ)

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday found 47% of Americans say they don’t understand what it means to be a democratic socialist. Meanwhile, a Washington Post/Ipsos poll released a few days earlier found 39% of U.S. adults would consider voting for a democratic socialist for president.



For the sake of the low-information voter - and by the looks of recent polling, there are quite a few of them - let’s clarify that democratic socialism is one and the same as socialism. Moreover, socialism is one and the same as communism. And since today’s Democrat Party has ceded its political power to the democratic socialist crowd, and the Democratic Socialists of America influences, then it’s clear a vote for a Democrat is a vote for a communist.



It’s a simple geometric equation.



“A lot of Americans are confused about what democratic socialism is,” USA Today wrote. “A Reuters/Ipsos poll … reported 47 percent of Americans don’t understand democratic socialists’ policies, compared to 49 percent who do. Twenty-seven percent said democratic socialists have some good ideas, while 51 percent of respondents said there [are] few, if any, good ideas.”



Well, that makes sense.



Ask a Democrat if a socialist has good ideas and that Democrat will say yes. That’s because Democrats are socialists.



Ask a Republican if a socialist has good ideas and the answer is no, nope, not even close, not ever. That’s because Republicans aren’t communists, oh, excuse, socialists, oh, forgive, democratic socialists.



What’s the difference, by the way?



Democrats want border policy reform - so that borders will be wide open to all. But shh, don’t say that part out loud.

민주사회주의자는 사회주의자요, 사회주의자는 공산주의자다(Ⅰ) 체릴 K. 첨리(온라인 오피니언 에디터) 월요일에 발표된 로이터/입소스 여론조사에 따르면 미국인의 47%가 민주사회주의자가 무엇을 의미하는지 이해하지 못하는 것으로 드러났다. 한편, 며칠 전에 발표된 워싱턴포스트/입소스 여론조사에서는 미국 성인의 39%가 민주사회주의자 대통령 후보에게 투표하는 것을 고려할 것이라고 밝혔다. 정보가 부족한 유권자들을 위해, 그리고 최근 여론조사를 보면 그런 유권자들이 꽤 많은 것 같은데, 민주사회주의는 사회주의와 같은 것이라는 점을 분명히 해두자. 더 나아가 사회주의는 공산주의와 같은 것이다. 오늘날 민주당이 민주사회주의자 무리와 미국민주사회주의자(협회)의 (당내) 영향력에 정치적 권력을 넘겨준 이상, 민주당에 투표하는 것은 공산주의자에게 투표하는 것과 마찬가지다. 간단한 기하학 방정식입니다. USA투데이는 “많은 미국인이 민주사회주의가 무엇인지 혼란스러워한다”고 보도했다 . “로이터/입소스 여론조사에 따르면 미국인의 47%가 민주사회주의자들의 정책을 이해하지 못하는 반면, 49%는 이해한다고 답했다. 27%는 민주사회주의자들이 좋은 아이디어를 가지고 있다고 답했고, 응답자의 51%는 좋은 아이디어가 거의 없거나 아예 없다고 답했다.” 좋아요, 그럴듯하네요. 민주당원에게 사회주의자들이 좋은 생각을 가지고 있냐고 물어보면, 그들은 그렇다고 대답할 것이다. 왜냐하면 민주당원들은 사회주의자이기 때문이다. 공화당원에게 사회주의자들이 좋은 생각을 가지고 있냐고 물어보면, 대답은 “아니, 절대 아니야. 전혀 아니지. 앞으로도 절대 그럴 일 없어요”이다. 왜냐하면 공화당원들은 공산주의자도 아니고, 아, 죄송합니다, 사회주의자도 아니며, 아, 용서해 주세요, 민주사회주의자도 아니니까요. 그러면 차이점이 뭐죠? 민주당원들은 국경 정책 개혁을 원한다. 그래서 국경을 모두에게 활짝 열어두려고 하죠. 하지만 이 부분은 입 밖으로 꺼내면 안 된다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △For the sake of : ~을 위해서 △quite a few of : 꽤 많은 △one and the same as : 본질적으로 같은 △few, if any : 있다 하더라도 거의 없다

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