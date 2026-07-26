[WT논평] Iran, North Korea, Russia care only about regime survival(Ⅰ)

Back in 2018, I had a front-row seat in Singapore when President Trump became the first sitting U.S. leader to meet North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.



Expectations were high as the president tried to entice Mr. Kim to negotiate in good faith by emphasizing North Korea’s economic potential, including beachside condos and hotels.



If Mr. Kim would agree to “shake the hand of peace,” then he could transform his country from an economically isolated hermit kingdom into a prosperous Asian powerhouse.



The U.S. offered investment, commercial opportunities and security guarantees. A year later, during a summit in Hanoi, Mr. Trump rightly walked away from what would have been a bad deal after Mr. Kim demanded massive sanctions relief without acceding to anything close to the U.S. demand for “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.”



In the years since, North Korea has significantly expanded its inventory of nuclear weapons and now reportedly has about 50 warheads.



Designed to survive a first strike, North Korea’s nuclear arsenal includes underground and mobile land launchers as well as a fleet of submarines.



North Korea has also test-fired nuclear-capable cruise missiles from a newly deployed destroyer.



Ruthlessly focused on regime survival, Mr. Kim has little interest in improving the horrific standard of living of his starving people ? especially if that means giving up his nuclear weapons arsenal. He will, however, gladly pocket any sanctions relief gained through perfunctory negotiations to enrich his family and coterie of elite security and military forces on whom he relies to stay in power.



The second Trump administration tried a similar strategy with the Kremlin. During meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the CEO of the Russian Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, Special Envoy Steven Witkoff discussed joint business development in rare earths and hydrocarbons.

이란, 북한, 러시아는 오직 정권 유지에만 집착한다(Ⅰ) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 2018년 싱가포르에서 트럼프 미국 대통령이 현직 대통령으로서는 최초로 북한 독재자 김정은을 만났을 때 나는 가장 가까이서 현장을 직접 목격했다. 대통령이 해변 콘도와 호텔 등을 포함한 북한의 경제적 잠재력을 강조하며 김정은을 회담에 성실하게 응하도록 이끌어 가려고 노력하자 (회담 타결에 대한) 기대감이 고조되었다. 만약 그때 김정은이 평화의 악수에 응했더라면 그는 북한을 경제적으로 고립된 은둔의 왕국에서 번영하는 아시아의 강력한 국가로 탈바꿈시킬 수 있었을 것이다. 미국은 투자, 경제(교역) 기회, 안전보장을 제안했다. 1년 후 하노이 회담에서 김정은이 미국이 요구하는 “완전하고, 검증 가능하며 불가역적인 비핵화(CVID)”에 근접한 어떤 것도 받아들이지 않은 채 대규모 제재 해제만을 요구하자 트럼프는 당연히 나쁜 거래(선례)가 될 수도 있었던 회담을 거부하고 박차고 나왔다. 그 이후 북한은 핵무기 재고를 확실하게 늘렸고 지금은 핵탄두가 50여기에 달하는 것으로 알려졌다. 선제 타격에도 살아남을 수 있도록 설계된 북한의 핵무기 체계는 잠수함 선단은 물론이고 지하 발사시설과 지상 이동식 발사대까지 갖추고 있다. 북한은 새로 실전 배치된 구축함에서 핵 능력을 갖춘 순항 미사일을 시험 발사하기도 했다. 정권 유지에 냉혹하리만큼 집착하는 김정은은 굶주리는 주민의 비참한 생활 수준을 향상시키는 데는 관심이 거의 없다. 특히 그것이 그의 핵무기 보유 포기를 의미한다면 더욱더 그렇다. 그는 자기의 가족, 그리고 그가 권력 유지를 위해 의지하는 엘리트 보안 세력과 군대 측근을 부유하게 만들 수 있다면 형식적인 협상을 통해 얻을 수 있는 어떤 제재 완화라도 기꺼이 독차지할 것이다. 트럼프 2기 행정부는 크렘린과 유사한 전략을 시도했다. 스티브 위트코프 특별사절이 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령과 러시아 투자 기금 키릴 드미트리에프와 만나서는 희토류와 석유류(화석연료)의 공동 사업 개발에 대해 논의했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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