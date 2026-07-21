[WT논평] Black voters rejecting socialism(Ⅱ)

The “tough part that we’re wrestling with is Zohran won with support of liberal progressive White folk. Are these the same progressive White folk that are pricing us out and we can’t live in the community? That’s the tension,” Rev. Rashad Moore, who is Black and the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Crown Heights, told The New York Times of Mr. Mamdani’s victory.



In Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary, establishment candidate Haley Stevens is leading DSA candidate Abdul El-Sayed. Her strengths, according to a Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll conducted by the Glengariff Group released this week, are with Black voters (67% to Mr. El-Sayed’s 21%), non-college-educated voters (56% to Mr. El-Sayed’s 34%) and voters older than 55.



Black voters are also skeptical of Mr. El-Sayed’s criticism of the Obamas, who are still beloved by Michiganders. In a 2010 editorial, Mr. El-Sayed was critical of first lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign.



Ms. Stevens’ campaign, meanwhile, has deliberately highlighted her close ties to the Obamas. Ms. Stevens was Mr. Obama’s chief of staff in his auto industry bailout.



Polls also show that Black voters oppose “defunding the police,” a stance adopted by many within the DSA. There is also a divide between the DSA’s Muslim candidates and their ideological framing. Many feel the modern struggles faced by Muslim immigrants are different from the systemic, historical disenfranchisement they have experienced.



President Trump made significant inroads within the Black community in his 2024 campaign, winning 15% of Black voters, an increase from the 8% he won in 2020. A preelection Pew poll found that the economy and healthcare were the most important issues for the voting bloc, ahead of racial and ethnic inequality.



As the Democratic Party embraces the DSA, Republicans can build on Mr. Trump’s gains. For Black voters, socialism is not the answer; opportunity is.

흑인 유권자들이 사회주의를 거부하고 있다(Ⅱ) 켈 리 새들러(오피니언 에디터) 우리가 씨름하고 있는 가장 힘든 부분은 조란이 자유주의적 진보 백인들의 지지를 받아 승리했다는 점이다. 그런데 이들이야말로 우리를 내쫓아 공동체에서 살 수 없게 만드는 바로 그 진보 백인들과 같은 사람들인가? 그게 바로 긴장(과 모순)이다.” 크라운 하이츠의 퍼스트 침례교회 담임목사이자 흑인인 라샤드 무어 목사는 맘다니의 승리에 관해 뉴욕타임스에 이렇게 말했다. 미시간주 민주당 상원의원 예비선거에서, 당 주류의 지지를 받는 헤일리 스티븐스 후보가 DSA 후보 압둘 엘-사이드를 앞서가고 있다. 이번 주 발표된 글렌가리프 그룹이 실시한 디트로이트 뉴스/WDIV-TV 여론조사에 따르면, 그녀의 강점은 흑인 유권자(67% 대 엘-사이드 21%), 대졸 미만 학력 유권자(56% 대 엘-사이드 34%), 그리고 55세 이상 유권자들 사이에서 두드러진다. 흑인 유권자들은 엘-사이드가 오바마 부부를 비판하는 것에도 역시 회의적이다. 오바마 부부는 여전히 미시간 주민들로부터 사랑받고 있다. 2010년 사설에서 엘-사이드는 미셸 오바마 영부인의 ‘렛츠 무브(Let’s Move)’ 캠페인을 비판했다. 한편, 스티븐스의 캠페인은 오바마 행정부와의 긴밀한 관계를 의도적으로 강조해 왔다. 스티븐스는 오바마 행정부의 자동차 산업 구제금융 TF 비서실장이었다. 여론조사에 따르면 흑인 유권자들은 DSA 내에서 많은 이들이 견지하는 “경찰 예산 삭감”에 오히려 반대한다. 또한 DSA의 무슬림 후보들의 실제 모습과 그들의 이념 프레임에 괴리가 있다. 많은 흑인 유권자들은 무슬림 이민자들이 겪는 현대의 어려움이 자신들이 겪었던 체계적이고 역사적인 참정권 박탈과는 다르다고 느낀다. 트럼프 후보는 2024년 선거에서 2020년의 8%보다 훨씬 증가한 흑인 유권자 표의 15%를 얻으며 흑인 커뮤니티에서 상당한 진전을 이루었다. 선거 전 퓨 여론조사에 따르면, 모든 유권자 사이에서 인종 및 민족의 불평등 문제보다 경제와 의료보장이 더욱 중요한 현안이었다. 민주당이 DSA를 수용하는 사이, 공화당은 트럼프 대통령이 이룩한 성과를 바탕으로 더 발전시킬 수 있을 것이다. 흑인 유권자들에게 해답은 사회주의가 아니다. 해답은 기회다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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