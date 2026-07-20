[WT논평] Black voters rejecting socialism(Ⅰ)

Democrats are abandoning the party’s most cohesive and dependable voting base ― Black voters ― in favor of flashy, young and charismatic socialists.



Historically, about 80% to 90% of Black voters have aligned with the Democratic Party. No other major demographic in the U.S. votes as unitedly. Black turnout is essential for Democrats to win national elections, and candidates who fail to secure their support, as seen in the historically crucial South Carolina primary, rarely win the overall nomination.



However, the Black electorate is not a progressive monolith. About 73% of Black Americans identify as Christian, and nearly 97% believe in God or a higher power. About 59% of Black Americans consider religion “very important” in their lives, a rate higher than the general U.S. adult population.



Younger generations of Black voters are leaning more conservative, disenchanted with a political party that seems to take their vote for granted.



As the Democratic Party lurches further left, courting Democratic Socialists of America candidates, the Black vote has increasingly been ignored by the party establishment.



Black lawmakers and activists across the Deep South “say they’ve been let down by nearly all corners of the party: would-be presidential hopefuls who have flocked to early and swing states but do not bring their megaphones elsewhere; congressional leadership focused on majority-making battlegrounds while safe Black seats are drawn out; and years of chronic underfunding that has allowed local party apparatus to wither away,” Politico reported this month.



Unlike White, college-educated Democrats, Black Democrats are not falling for self-identified socialist candidates who do not support the state of Israel, reject Judeo-Christian values and want to abolish immigration enforcement and law enforcement.



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani won his Democratic primary without the Black vote. According to a New York Times analysis, Andrew Cuomo dominated in precincts where at least 70% of residents were Black, more than doubling Mr. Mamdani’s support, 59% to 26%.

흑인 유권자들이 사회주의를 거부하고 있다(Ⅰ) 켈리 새들러(오피니언 에디터) 민주당원들은 당의 가장 결집력 있고 신뢰할 수 있는 지지층인 흑인 유권자들을 제쳐 두고, 겉만 번지르르하고 카리스마 넘치는 젊은 공산주의자들을 지지한다. 역사적으로 흑인 유권자의 약 80%에서 90%가 민주당을 지지했다. 미국 내 어떤 주요 인구 그룹도 이처럼 똘똘 뭉쳐 투표하지 않는다. 흑인 투표율은 민주당이 전국 선거에서 승리하는 데 필수적이며, 역사적으로 결정적인 사우스캐롤라이나 예비경선에서 보았듯이 흑인의 확실한 지지를 받지 못한 사람이 당내 최종 후보로 지명된 적은 거의 없다. 하지만 흑인 전체 유권자들은 진보적 단일체가 아니다. 미국의 흑인 약 73%가 기독교인이라고 정체성을 밝히며, 거의 97%가 하나님이나 더 높은 존재를 믿는다. 미국 흑인의 약 59%가 종교를 자신의 삶에서 “매우 중요하다”고 여기며, 이는 미국 일반 성인 인구보다 높은 비율이다. 젊은 세대의 흑인 유권자들은 점점 더 보수적인 성향을 보이고 있으며, 그들의 표를 당연히 받을 것이라 여기는 민주당에 환멸을 느끼고 있다. 민주당이 점점 더 급진좌파로 기울며 미국민주사회주의자연합(DSA)에게 추파를 보내자, 흑인 유권자는 당 주류로부터 점점 더 외면받고 있다. 딥사우스 전역의 흑인 의원들과 활동가들은 “경쟁 초기 그리고 경합주에 몰려들었지만 다른 곳에서는 영향력을 행사하지 않는 대통령 후보들, 안전하다고 여기던 흑인 의석이 선거구 조정에서 밀려 나가는 동안에도 다수당을 차지하기 위해 경합지에만 집중하는 의회 지도부 그리고 수년간의 만성적인 자금 부족으로 붕괴되고 있는 지역 당 조직 등 당의 거의 모든 면에서 실망했다고 말한다”고 폴리티코지가 이번 달 보도했다. 대졸 이상의 고학력 백인 민주당원들과 달리, 흑인 민주당원들은 이스라엘 국가를 지지하지 않고, 유대·기독교 가치를 거부하며, 이민 단속과 법 집행 기관을 폐지하려는 자칭 사회주의자 후보들에게 기울어지지 않는다. 조란 맘다니 뉴욕시장은 흑인 표 없이 민주당 예비선거에서 승리했다. 뉴욕타임스 분석에 따르면, 앤드루 쿠오모는 주민의 최소 70%가 흑인인 지역구에서 압도적으로 승리했으며, 맘다니의 지지율은 59%대 26%로 두 배 이상이었다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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