[WT논평] War with Iran not like other wars

Each series of bombs dropped somewhere in Iran denies political support for a president needing a rally-round-the-flag foundation for this war.



Without that support, hand-wringing over the November midterm elections is dictating war strategy. Gas and grocery prices are more important to the public than a nuclear threat.



Today’s war with Iran must be viewed through a very different lens from the one we have used in the past.



For the first time in the history of the world, we are facing a potential enemy controlled by determined religious zealots who openly declare their intentions to wage war against the infidels of the West with weapons of mass destruction.



American, Middle Eastern and Western European leaders have never wavered in the need to restrain a government that reportedly killed 50,000 of its own citizens. For the first time, an American president has acknowledged that the Iranian threat is on the verge of becoming a catastrophe that must be shut down.



A recent poll of 1,100 U.S. adults shows that 35% of Americans ages 18 to 34 believe a nuclear attack in the Middle East or Europe would be either neutral or positive for our stock market.



When the fear of high prices is worse than the fear of a nuclear-armed Iran, there is a crying need to educate the public.



I recently had the Perplexity AI search engine conduct a scenario analysis to quantify the financial impact of a single Iranian nuclear detonation in Europe or the Middle East. The impact would be unimaginable to most Americans.



Depending on whether a city, port or financial hub is hit, trillions of dollars in damage and huge death tolls are expected.



Then there is the inevitable public demand for costly retaliation.



There are obviously more questions than answers before us, but Mr. Trump must convince Americans that it is a sucker’s bet to think worst-case outcomes are impossible.



Mr. Trump knows the stakes. In addition to serving as commander in chief, he has a communications job. A few facts, well delivered, would make a great difference.

이란과의 전쟁은 다른 전쟁과는 다르다 릭 버먼(RBB 스트레티지스 대표) 이란 어딘가에 투하되는 폭탄은, 이 전쟁을 지속하기 위해 국민적 지지 기반이 절실히 필요한 대통령의 정치적 지지를 약화하고 있다. 그런 지지 기반이 없는 상황에서, 11월 중간선거에 대한 걱정이 전쟁 전략을 좌우하고 있다. 국민에게는 핵 위협보다 휘발유와 식료품 가격이 더 중요한 문제로 여겨지고 있다. 오늘날의 이란과의 전쟁은 과거와는 완전히 다른 관점에서 바라봐야 한다. 세계 역사상 처음으로, 우리는 대량살상무기로 서방의 이교도들을 상대로 전쟁을 벌이겠다는 의사를 공공연히 표명하는, 종교적 광신자들이 조종하는 잠재적 적과 마주하고 있다. 미국, 중동, 서유럽 지도자들은 자국민 5만명을 살해한 것으로 알려진 정부를 견제해야 한다는 필요성에 대해 한결같이 입장을 표명해 왔다. 미국 대통령이 처음으로 이란의 위협이 반드시 막아야 할 재앙으로 번질 위기에 처해 있음을 인정했다. 최근 미국 성인 1100명을 대상으로 실시한 여론조사에 따르면 18∼34세 미국인의 35%가 중동이나 유럽에서 핵 공격이 발생할 경우 미국 주식 시장에 중립적이거나 긍정적일 것이라고 생각하는 것으로 나타났다. 물가 상승에 대한 우려가 핵무장한 이란에 대한 우려보다 더 큰 문제라면, 대중을 교육해야 할 필요성이 절실하다. 나는 최근 인공지능 검색 엔진 퍼플렉시티를 이용해 이란의 핵무기 단 한 차례 폭발이 유럽이나 중동에 미칠 경제적 영향을 정량화하는 시나리오 분석을 실시했다. 그 영향은 대부분의 미국인들이 상상조차 할 수 없을 정도이다. 도시, 항구, 또는 금융 중심지 중 어디가 공격받느냐에 따라 수조 달러의 피해와 엄청난 인명 피해가 예상된다. 그리고 필연적으로 막대한 비용이 드는 보복을 요구하는 여론이 형성될 것이다. 분명히 우리 앞에는 해답보다 질문이 더 많지만, 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 최악의 상황이 불가능하다고 생각하는 것은 어리석은 짓이라는 것을 미국인들에게 납득시켜야 한다. 트럼프 대통령은 상황의 심각성을 잘 알고 있다. 최고사령관으로서의 역할 외에도, 그는 국민을 설득해야 하는 막중한 책임을 지고 있다. 몇 가지 사실을 잘 전달하는 것만으로도 큰 변화를 가져올 수 있다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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