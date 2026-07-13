[WT논평] China’s war on American agriculture has already begun(Ⅱ)

Start with ownership. Syngenta, the world’s largest crop protection company, is a subsidiary of the Chinese state-owned conglomerate ChemChina, which sits on the Pentagon’s 1260H list of Chinese military companies.



The Department of Defense is barred from contracting with 1260H entities, yet Syngenta still sells seeds and chemicals to American farmers with no comparable restriction.



Smithfield Foods, which controls a large share of U.S. pork, is majority-owned by Hong Kong’s WH Group, an acquisition originally financed by a Chinese state-owned bank.



These are not passive investments. Chinese law dictates that they cannot be.



China’s National Intelligence Law obligates every Chinese company and citizen to support and cooperate with state intelligence work on demand, and its Data Security Law extends Beijing’s reach over the data that those firms hold. This includes the agronomic data that companies such as Syngenta collect across the American heartland.



CCP dominance of important facets of our crop input and protein supply chains could be weaponized in a war between the U.S. and China in the Taiwan Strait or the South China Sea.



Then there is the land. By the Department of Agriculture’s count, Chinese-linked entities control at least 277,000 acres of American farmland, including parcels near sensitive installations. In 2022, Fufeng Group - a Chinese firm with reported ties to the CCP - bought 370 acres about a dozen miles from Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota.



In July 2025, the USDA published maps identifying Chinese-owned land near more than a dozen other military installations from Arizona to North Carolina.



Washington has begun to respond. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins’ 2025 National Farm Security Action Plan was the first serious effort to treat agriculture as a national security domain.

미국 농업을 향한 중국의 전쟁은 이미 시작되었다(Ⅱ) 아담 사빗(아메리카 퍼스트 정책 연구소 중국 정책 이니셔티브 디렉터) 소유권부터 시작하자. 세계 최대의 농작물 보호 회사인 신젠타는 국영 복합기업인 케미차이나의 자회사로, 이 회사는 펜타곤의 1260H 중국 군사 기업 목록에 올라 있다. 국방부는 1260H 대상 기업과 계약을 맺는 것이 금지되어 있지만, 신젠타는 여전히 미국 농민들에게 아무런 규제 없이 종자와 농약을 계속 판매하고 있다. 미국 돼지고기 시장의 상당 부분을 점유하고 있는 스미스필드 푸즈는 홍콩의 WH 그룹이 대주주인데, 스미스필드 푸즈 인수가 실제로는 중국 국책 은행의 자금 지원을 받아 이뤄졌다. 이것들은 간접 투자가 아니다. 중국 법상 이런 자본투자는 (중국 정부의 통제를 벗어나서는) 이루어질 수 없다. 중국의 국가정보법은 모든 중국 기업과 인민이 정부의 요청이 있으면 국가 정보 업무를 즉시 지원하고 협조하도록 의무화하고 있으며, 베이징은 데이터 보안법에 의거 이들 기업이 미국 중부 전역에서 수집한 농업 데이터까지도 포함한 모든 자료를 합법적으로 확보할 수 있다. 중국 공산당이 우리의 농자재와 단백질 공급망의 중요한 길목을 지배하고 있는 현 상황에서 대만해협이나 남중국해에서 미·중 간 전쟁이 발발했을 때 그것이 무기화될 수 있을 것이다. 다음은 땅 문제다. 농무부 집계에 따르면, 중국과 연계된 기업들이 민감한 군사기지 인근 부지를 포함해 최소 27만7000에이커의 미국 농지를 관장하고 있다. 2022년, 중국공산당과 연계된 것으로 알려진 중국 기업 푸펑 그룹이 노스다코타주 그랜드포크스 공군기지에서 약 12마일 떨어진 370에이커의 토지를 매입했다. 2025년 7월, 미국 농무부는 애리조나에서 노스캐롤라이나까지 10여 개의 군사 기지 인근에 있는 중국인 소유 토지라고 표시한 지도를 공개했다. 마침내 워싱턴이 나서기 시작했다. 농무장관 브룩 롤린스의 2025년 전국 농장 보안 법제화 계획은 최초로 농업을 미 국가 안보 영역에 포함시키려 한 시도였다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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