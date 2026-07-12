[WT논평] China’s war on American agriculture has already begun(Ⅰ)

I n July 2024, a customs officer at Detroit Metropolitan Airport found four baggies filled with reddish plant material hidden in the backpack of Chinese national Zunyong Liu.



The substance was Fusarium graminearum, a crop fungus that attacks grains and produces toxins that sicken humans and livestock.



Prosecutors called it a “potential agroterrorism weapon.” Liu worked as a researcher at Zhejiang University, which holds classified government research credentials and which the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party found has conducted cybersecurity research funded by China’s Ministry of State Security.



Liu’s girlfriend, Yunqing Jian, worked in a University of Michigan lab. Both had received Chinese government funding to study the pathogen, and investigators uncovered evidence of Jian’s loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party.



Unfortunately, the “Fusarium couple” was not an aberration.



Over months, prosecutors charged a string of Chinese researchers tied to that same university, including a Wuhan doctoral student who mailed four packages of roundworm material and three colleagues at the lab who refused to cooperate with an internal review and were stopped at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport attempting to flee to China.



This continual transit of pathogens and personnel must be understood not as an immediate vector for agroterrorism, but as a pipeline across the ocean. Under Beijing’s unrestricted warfare policy and civil-military fusion strategy, the line between academic research and military application is deliberately erased.



American university biosafety rules were built to prevent accidents, not to screen for adversaries arriving on research visas with foreign government grants. What stopped these illicit transfers was ultimately a handful of dedicated federal agents and customs officers.



While we take a reactive posture, the Chinese Communist Party has been strategically positioning itself within every layer of U.S. agriculture, not just in the lab.

미국 농업을 향한 중국의 전쟁은 이미 시작되었다(Ⅰ) 아담 사빗(아메리카 퍼스트 정책 연구소 중국 정책 이니셔티브 디렉터) 2024년 7월, 디트로이트 메트로폴리탄 공항의 세관 직원이 중국인 류쭌융(?尊勇)의 배낭에서 붉은 빛이 도는 식물체를 감춘 네 개의 봉지를 발견했다. (분석결과) 그 물질(성분)은 곡물을 공격하고 인간과 가축을 병들게 하는 독소를 생성하는 농작물 진균류인 퓨사리움 그라미네아룸(Fusarium graminearum)이었다. (미국)검찰은 이를 “잠재적 농업 테러 무기”라고 불렀다. 류는 저장대학교에서 연구원으로 근무했으며, 이 대학은 정부 기밀 연구 수행자격을 보유하고 있는데, (미국) 하원 중국 공산당 전략경쟁특별위원회의 조사에 따르면 중국 국가안전부의 자금을 받아 사이버보안 연구를 해왔다. 류의 여자 친구 윤칭 지안은 미시간 대학교 연구실에서 일했다. 두 사람 모두 병원체 연구를 위해 중국 정부의 자금을 지원받았으며, 조사관들은 지안의 중국 공산당에 대한 충성 증거를 확보했다. 안타깝게도 ‘퓨사리움 커플’ 역시 예외는 아니었다. 수개월에 걸쳐 검찰은 같은 대학과 연관된 중국 연구자들을 줄줄이 기소했는데, 여기에는 회충 연구자료 네 상자를 우편으로 발송한 우한의 박사과정 학생과, 내부 조사에 협조를 거부하고 뉴욕 존 F 케네디 국제공항에서 중국으로 도주하려다 제지된 연구소 동료 세 명도 포함됐다. 이러한 병원체와 인력의 지속적인 이동은 즉각적인 농업 테러의 매개체가 아니라 (연구결과를 지속적으로 빼내가기 위해) 태평양을 가로지르는 파이프라인으로 이해되어야 한다. 베이징의 무제한 전쟁 정책과 민군 융합 전략 아래 (중국은) 학술 연구와 군사적 이용의 경계를(전략적인 면에서) 의도적으로 무너뜨리고 있다. 미국 대학의 생물안전 규정은 사고를 예방하기 위해 만들어진 것이지, 외국 정부의 자금을 지원받고 연구 비자로 입국하는 적대 세력을 걸러내기 위해 만들어진 것이 아니다. 이러한 부정한 유출을 막아낸 것은 결국 소수의 헌신적인 연방 요원들과 세관 직원들이었다. 우리가 사후 처방에 급급한 동안, 중국 공산당은 실험실뿐 아니라 미국 농업의 모든 분야에 전략적 교두보를 확보해 오고 있었다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지