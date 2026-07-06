[WT논평] How ‘Country Roads’ became the soundtrack of the U.S. team’s World Cup run(Ⅱ)

Danoff said he and Nivert were planning to try to sell the song to Johnny Cash, but when they played an unfinished version one night in their apartment for their friend John Denver, the singer-songwriter convinced them to let him record it instead. The song, released in 1971, turned into Denver’s biggest hit and has been a mainstay for decades.



“I don’t know all of the ways that song must have touched people, but I’m grateful that I have somehow been able to say something that has meaning for others,” Denver wrote years later. Denver died in a plane crash in 1997.



According to The Athletic, FIFA officials added “Country Roads” to its postgame playlist options in hopes of creating a shared moment between the U.S. team and its supporters.



It made its debut at the end of the U.S.’s second match as the players celebrated their 2-0 win over Australia in Seattle. The song was an immediate hit both inside the stadium and on social media, as fans embraced the scenes of U.S. players waving to fans as they sang the lyrics.



“You could feel the connection with the fans,” midfielder Weston McKennie told reporters after the match.



John Denver’s song didn’t get quite the same reception on June 25 at Los Angeles Stadium, as it came after a deflating, though insignificant, last-minute U.S. loss to Turkey.



But it came back in force Wednesday evening in Santa Clara, California, as the U.S. defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina to advance to the round of 16. Perhaps none were more enthusiastic than midfielders McKennie and Sebastian Berhalter, who swung their arms wildly as they wandered around the field while singing to the fans.



During matches not involving the U.S. team, the song has frequently been played during hydration breaks and has also been met with roaring approval from fans who, moments previously, had been booing the start of each hydration break.



It’s hardly the first time that “Country Roads,” has been used by sports fans. It has long been a mainstay at West Virginia University football games, where Mountaineer fans serenade the team after its home victories.

‘컨트리 로즈’가 미국 팀의 월드컵 도전 상징 송이 된 사연(Ⅱ) R. J. 리코(AP통신 지방 에디터) 다노프는 자신과 니버트가 이 곡을 조니 캐시에게 팔려고 계획했으나, 어느 날 밤 친구 존 덴버를 위해 아파트에서 미완성 버전을 연주하자, 싱어송라이터(존 덴버)가 그러지 말고 (내가) 대신 녹음하겠다고 그들을 설득했다고 말했다. 1971년에 발매된 이 곡은 존 덴버 최고의 히트곡이었고 수십년간 대표곡으로 자리 잡았다. “나는 그 노래가 사람들에게 어떤 감동을 주었는지 전부 알지는 못하지만, 어떻게든 다른 이들에게 의미 있는 무언가를 말할 수 있었던 것에 감사한다”고 덴버가 수년 후에 썼다. 덴버는 1997년 비행기 사고로 사망했다. 애슬레틱지에 따르면, FIFA 관계자들은 미국 팀과 팬들이 감동의 순간을 공유할 수 있도록 경기가 끝난 후 (운동장에서) 들려줄 프로그램 리스트에 ‘컨트리 로즈’를 추가했다. 이 노래는 미국의 두 번째 경기가 끝나고 선수들이 시애틀에서 호주를 2-0으로 이긴 것을 축하할 때 처음 등장했다. 이 노래는 경기장 안팎과 소셜미디어에서 곧바로 인기를 끌었으며, 팬들은 미국 선수들이 노래를 부르며 팬들에게 손을 흔드는 장면에 열광했다. “팬들과의 (하나로) 연결됨을 느낄 수 있었다”고 미드필더 웨스턴 맥케니가 경기 후 기자들에게 말했다. 존 덴버의 노래 반응이 6월25일 로스앤젤레스 스타디움에서는 전과 같지 않았다. (32강 진출이 좌절된 것은 아닌) 별것 아니었지만 막판에 터키에게 패한 직후라 김이 샜기 때문이다. 하지만 수요일 저녁 캘리포니아 샌타클래라에서 미국이 보스니아-헤르체고비나를 꺾고 16강에 진출하면서 (분위기가) 다시 살아났다. 아마도 미드필더 맥케니와 세바스찬 베르할터가 가장 열정적이었을 것이다. 그들은 경기장을 돌아다니며 팬들과 노래를 부르며 팔을 휘두르며 팬들의 (떼창을) 유도했다. 미국 팀이 아닌 경기에서도 이 노래가 수분 보충시간에 자주 (장내 스피커로) 울려퍼졌는데, 바로 직전까지만 해도 수분 보충 휴식시작으로 (경기가 중단되자) 야유를 보냈던 팬들로부터 열광적인 환호를 받았다. 스포츠 팬들이 ‘컨트리 로즈’를 노래한(이용한) 것은 이번이 처음이 아니다. 오랫동안 웨스트버지니아대학교 미식축구 경기에서 이 노래는 마운티니어 팬들이 홈 경기 승리 후 팀을 위해 부른 세레나데였다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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