[WT논평] How ‘Country Roads’ became the soundtrack of the U.S. team’s World Cup run(Ⅰ)

It’s become one of the enduring scenes of the U.S. team during this World Cup: jubilant U.S. players joining tens of thousands of fans in singing John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” at the end of their matches.



The John Denver estate told The Associated Press that it is “thrilled” by the song’s latest revival at the World Cup, saying “Country Roads” has endured because its message transcends geography, and that its “simple, clear, and relatable” lyrics make it perfect for a sing-along.



“Everyone knows what ‘Take me home to the place I belong’ is about,” the estate said Thursday. “It’s not limited to West Virginia.”



Here’s how a song inspired by a Maryland drive became a World Cup anthem.



The song has its origins in Maryland, not West Virginia



Despite the lyrics’ heartfelt embrace of West Virginia, “Country Roads” cowriter Bill Danoff has said the inspiration for the song came from a drive he and his then-wife, cowriter Taffy Nivert, took along Maryland’s winding Clopper Road to attend a family reunion in Gaithersburg, some 25 miles east of the West Virginia border.



“I just started thinking, country roads, I started thinking of me growing up in western New England and going on all these small roads,” Danoff told Washington’s WRC-TV in 2020. “It didn’t have anything to do with Maryland or anyplace.”



At the time, Danoff hadn’t spent considerable time in West Virginia. He was familiar, though, with Appalachian music broadcast from Wheeling, West Virginia’s famous WWVA radio station, which he listened to while growing up in Springfield, Massachusetts. Danoff said he was also inspired by the West Virginia-born actor Chris Sarandon, as well as the West Virginian members of a commune who would frequently attend his gigs.

‘컨트리 로즈’가 미국 팀의 월드컵 도전 상징 송이 된 사연(Ⅰ) R J 리코(AP통신 지방 에디터) 이번 월드컵 동안 미국 대표팀이 계속해온 장면: 기쁨에 넘친 미국 선수들은 경기가 끝난 후 존 덴버의 “테이크 미 홈, 컨트리 로즈(Take Me Home, Country Roads)”를 부르는 수만 명의 팬들과 합류했다. 존 덴버 재단은 AP통신과의 인터뷰에서 월드컵에서 이 곡이 최근 다시 유행하는 것이 “전율을 느낄 만큼 기쁘다”고 말하며, “Country Roads”가 오래도록 사랑받는 것은 지리(적 경계를) 초월하는 메시지 덕분이라며, “단순하고 명확하며 공감 가는” 가사 덕분에 함께 부르기에 완벽하다고 말했다. “모두가 ‘내가 모든 사람과 함께(공감)할 수 있는 곳(고향)으로 데려가 줘’가 무슨 뜻인지 알고 있다”며 “웨스트버지니아에만 국한된 게 아니다”라고 재단은 목요일에 밝혔다. 메릴랜드 드라이브에서 영감을 받은 노래가 어떻게 (미국팀의) 월드컵 노래(응원가)가 되었는지는 다음과 같다. 이 노래는 웨스트버지니아가 아닌 메릴랜드에서 시작했다. 가사가 웨스트버지니아를 진심으로 예찬(포용)하고 있음에도 불구하고, Country Roads 공동 작사가 빌 대노프는 이 노래의 영감이 당시 그의 아내이자 공동 작사가였던 태피 니버트와 함께 게이더스버그에서 열린 가족 모임(재회)에 참석하기 위해 웨스트버지니아 경계에서 동쪽으로 약 25마일 떨어진 메릴랜드의 구불구불한 클로퍼 로드를 따라 차를 몰고 가던 중에 떠올랐다고 말했다. “나는 막연하게 시골길을 생각하다가, 서부 뉴잉글랜드에서 자라면서 이런 작은 길들을 다녔던 것(기억)을 떠올리기 시작했다”며 “메릴랜드나 다른 어느 곳과도 아무 상관이 없었다”고 다노프는 2020년 워싱턴의 WRC-TV와의 인터뷰에서 말했다. 당시 대노프는 웨스트버지니아에서 오랜 시간을 보낸 적이 없었다. 하지만 그는 매사추세츠 스프링필드에서 자라면서 듣던 웨스트버지니아주 휠링의 유명한 WWVA 라디오 방송국에서 방송하는 애팔래치아 음악에 익숙했다. 대노프는 웨스트버지니아 태생의 배우 크리스 서랜든뿐 아니라, 그의 공연에 자주 참석하던 웨스트버지니아 공동체 주민 회원들에게도 영감을 받았다고 말했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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