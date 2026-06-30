[WT논평] Iran is trying to turn America against Israel(Ⅲ)

The latest is Netanyahu has reluctantly agreed to cease military operations against Lebanon. But blink, and that will change. Hezbollah terrorists will start firing again, as they always do; as Iran knows they do; as Iran will no doubt even encourage them to do. How is Israel expected to stand by and allow unanswered strikes by Hezbollah against their Jewish nation? For how long?



Iran’s biggest designs are to develop nuclear weapons and destroy the state of Israel. America, especially under Trump, has been Iran’s biggest obstacle to achieving these goals.



But if Iran can turn Trump against Israel, and more importantly, America, then the regime can be on its merry way back to reaching its wicked goals.



America should beware. The turning is in the works.



Trump, in recent remarks, said, “Without me, there would be no Israel.” Vance, in recent remarks, set Israel on notice by basically saying hey, sit down and shut up because America’s your only friend.



Thin veil, meet eye-opening warning.



“Israel stunned by Vance attack and implied US weapons warning,” Ynet News wrote.



And then comes this, from Newsweek: “Most Americans don’t see clear US gain from Iran deal: poll.”



That’s because there isn’t any clear gain - because there isn’t even any clear deal. Most voters in America care more about the price of gas than they do about the pressures of Israel.



The bigger winner here is Iran.



If the White House lets Iran get by with turning America against Israel, the war against the regime will have been for naught. And biblically speaking, the larger and longer-term danger is this: read the prophetic verses. In the end times, all nations turn against Israel. Let those with ears hear.

이란은 미국이 이스라엘에 등을 돌리게 만들고 있다(Ⅲ) 셰릴 K 첨리(오피니언면 에디터) 최근 소식에 의하면 베냐민 네타냐후 이스라엘 총리가 마지못해 레바논에 대한 군사 작전을 중단하기로 동의했다. 하지만 잠깐만 방심해도, 상황이 바뀔 것이다. 헤즈볼라 테러리스트들은 (분명) 발포를 재개할 것이다. 언제나 그랬듯이, 이란도 그들이 그럴 것이라고 알고 있는 그대로, 이란은 분명히 그들을 그렇게 하도록 부추길 것이다. 이스라엘이 유대 국가를 공격하는 헤즈볼라의 공격을 가만히 지켜보고 있어야만 하나? 얼마나 더 오래? 이란의 가장 큰 그림은 핵무기를 개발하고 이스라엘 국가를 파괴하는 것이다. 특히 트럼프 행정부 내내 미국은 이란이 이러한 목표를 달성하는 데 가장 큰 장애물이었다. 하지만 이란이 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령을 이스라엘에 반대하게 만들 수 있다면, 더 중요한 것은, 미국(정부와 국민)에게도 등을 돌리게 (만들 수만 있다면), 이란 정권은 거침없이 다시 사악한 목표를 향해 나갈 수 있을 것이다. 미국은 경계해야 한다. 전환이 진행 중이다. 트럼프는 (주목할) 최근 발언에서 “나 없이는 이스라엘도 없을 것”이라고 했다. JD 밴스 부통령도 최근 발언에서 한마디로 ‘이봐, 앉아, 그리고 조용히 해. 미국이 너희의 유일한 친구잖아’라고 이스라엘에 경고를 보냈다. 얇은 장막이 (걷히고), 눈이 번쩍 뜨이는 경고를 마주하게 된다. 이스라엘 Y넷 뉴스는 “이스라엘은 밴스의 공격(적인 말)과 미국 무기 (지원 중단을) 암시하는 경고에 충격을 받았다”고 보도했다. 그리고 뉴스위크는 여론조사를 인용, “대부분의 미국인이 이란과의 합의로 분명하게 미국이 얻은 것이 없어 보인다”고 전했다. 그 이유는 명확하게 얻는 것이 없고, 심지어 명확한 합의조차 없기 때문이다. 미국 유권자 대부분은 이스라엘의 압력보다 휘발유 가격에 더 관심을 가진다. 결국 진정한 승자는 이란이다. 만약 백악관이 미국을 이스라엘과 등지게 하려는 이란을 (아무런 조치 없이) 그대로 둔다면, (이란) 정권에 맞서 (시작한) 전쟁은 결국 무의미해질 것이다. 성경 말씀에 비추어 보면, 더 크고 오래 지속될 위험은 이것이다. 예언서를 읽어보라. 종말의 때, 모든 민족이 이스라엘을 적대하게 된다. 귀 있는 자들은 들으라. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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