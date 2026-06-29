[WT논평] Iran is trying to turn America against Israel(Ⅱ)

Israel, however, is a sovereign nation and not subject to any terms of peace struck between America and Iran. Israel has also been engaged in defensive military operations against Hezbollah, one of Iran’s proxies, for years; Hezbollah took advantage of the Oct. 7 savage Hamas attack against the Jewish nation, for instance, to restart its own strikes against Israel. So while the IDF was waging war against Hamas in Gaza in the south, its northern borders were being hit by Hezbollah terrorists. Trump may call Hezbollah a “little pinprick” ? but to Israel, the terror group has killed and injured scores. The group’s not a pinprick to the families who’ve needlessly lost loved ones.



Besides, Israel’s recent pushback into Lebanon is akin to America’s unleashing of strikes against Iran after the regime shot down an Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. That is: just as the United States has a right to defend itself militarily when attacked, so, too, does Israel.



But back to the 14-point memorandum: Iran knew that by stipulating a cease and desist of military operations that included those in Lebanon, it was putting it on Trump’s shoulders to force Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop firing at Hezbollah. This was a win-win-win situation for Iran.



If Israel stopped attacking Hezbollah, then Hezbollah gets to attack Israel with impunity.



If Israel didn’t stop attacking Hezbollah, then Iran could cry afoul with the terms of the 14-point memorandum and break it.



If Israel didn’t stop attacking Hezbollah and Iran therefore broke the terms of the memorandum, Trump would appear weakened on the foreign policy front. In order to save the deal, Trump would have to pressure Israel to stop firing on Hezbollah. And pressure he did.



“Donald Trump Mocks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” AOL wrote in one headline.



“Trump goes after Netanyahu, as he pursues deal with Iran, putting their friendship to the test,” The Associated Press wrote in another headline.

이란은 미국이 이스라엘에 등을 돌리게 만들고 있다(Ⅱ) 셰릴 K 첨리(오피니언 에디터) 하지만 이스라엘은 주권 국가이며 미국과 이란 사이에 체결된 어떠한 평화 조항에도 구속받지 않는다. 이스라엘은 또한 이란의 대리 세력 중 하나인 헤즈볼라를 상대로 수년간 방어적 군사 작전을 수행해 왔다. 예를 들어, 헤즈볼라는 10월7일 하마스가 유대 국가를 향해 감행한 야만적인 기습 공격을 기화로 삼아 이스라엘에 대한 공격을 재개했다. 따라서 이스라엘 방위군(IDF)이 남부 가자지구에서 하마스와 전쟁을 벌이는 동안, 북부 국경은 헤즈볼라 테러리스트들의 공격을 받고 있었다. 트럼프는 헤즈볼라 행위를 “바늘 끝 같은 아주 작은 (공격)”이라고 부를지 모르지만, 이스라엘에서 (보면) 이 테러 단체는 수십 명의 국민(사람)을 죽이고 다치게 했다. 이 그룹은 무고하게 사랑하는 사람을 잃은 가족들에게는 결코 작은 것이 아니었다. 게다가 이스라엘이 최근 레바논으로 밀고 쳐들어간 것은 이란 정권이 호르무즈해협 근처에서 (미국의) 아파치 헬기를 격추시킨 후 미국이 이란에 맹폭을 가한 것과 유사하다. 즉, 미국이 공격을 받았을 때 군사적으로 자신을 방어할 권리가 있는 것처럼, 이스라엘도 마찬가지이다. 그러나 다시 14개 항 양해각서로 돌아가 보자: 이란은 레바논 내에서의 작전을 포함한 모든 군사 작전의 일시 중지 및 영구 중단을 포함(규정)함으로써 이스라엘의 베냐민 네타냐후 총리가 헤즈볼라에 대한 공격을 멈추도록 강제하는 짐을 트럼프에게 지우게 될 것이라는 것을 알고 있었다. 이것은 이란에게만 유리한 (win-win-win) 상황이었다. 이스라엘이 헤즈볼라 공격을 중단했다면, 헤즈볼라는 아무런 제재(처벌)도 받지 않고 이스라엘을 공격할 수 있게 된다. 이스라엘이 헤즈볼라 공격을 멈추지 않는다면, 이란은 14개조 양해각서의 조항을 어겼다고 항의하고 그리고 이를 파기할 수 있었다. 이스라엘이 헤즈볼라 공격을 멈추지 않아 그로 인해 이란이 양해각서 조건을 파기한다면, 트럼프는 외교 정책 면(전선)에서 힘이 빠진 것처럼 보일 것이다. 그 합의를 유지하기 위해, 트럼프는 이스라엘에게 헤즈볼라 공격을 멈추라고 압력을 가해야만 한다. 그는 실제로 압박을 가했다. “도널드 트럼프, 베냐민 네타냐후 이스라엘 총리 비난”이라고 AOL은 (한 기사의) 제목을 뽑았다. “트럼프는, 이란과의 협상을 진행하면서, 네타냐후를 공격해 그들의 우정이 시험대에 올랐다”고 AP통신은 다른 헤드라인을 붙였다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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