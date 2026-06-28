[WT논평] Iran is trying to turn America against Israel(Ⅰ)

Just hours before Vice President J.D. Vance was heading to Switzerland to lead up new peace talks with Iran about its pursuit of nuclear weapons, the meeting was canceled. Iran pulled back, citing Israel’s ongoing military attacks against Hezbollah as cause for the cancellation. So now the deal to end the U.S.-Iran war that was supposedly previously signed, but not really, is again up in the air, and peace that had been previously agreed upon, but not really, is again in the stalled talking stages.



Whom to blame, whom to blame.



Looks like Vance is going to be the administration’s fall guy - but really, the whole idea of forging a deal with a regime that only wants an end of the Jewish people, the destruction of the state of Israel, the eradication of America, and the downfall of the entire West and all Western society seemed fated from the get-go. How to make peace with a people whose primary goal is to murder you - and not just any old murder, but the most savage of kinds it can invent?



Iran is playing America.



Iran is playing President Trump.



Iran is taking a victory lap over its latest strategic dodge of peace.



“Iran Claims Victory, Calls Trump Deal An ‘Admission of Failure,’” The Times of India wrote.



“Iran declares victory over US,” Big News Network wrote.



Well, Iran can take its so-called victory and put it where the sun don’t shine because the bombing campaign American unleashed months ago obliterated much of the regime’s nuclear capabilities. Trump did that. And Trump should get credit for that. Iran is certainly not victorious when it comes to withstanding America’s military might.



Where Iran is making inroads, though, is with its deceptive influences through the world’s media.



Iran has been able, through its on-again, off-again, on-again maneuverings of the peace deal, to put America in the role of Critic Of Israel.



Point one of the 14-point memorandum of understanding that was supposedly an end to America’s war with Iran was an immediate end of military strikes on all fronts - including those between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

이란은 미국이 이스라엘에 등을 돌리게 만들고 있다(Ⅰ) 셰릴 K 첨리(오피니언면 에디터) 부통령 JD 밴스가 이란과 핵무기 개발 시도에 관한 새로운 평화 회담을 이끌기 위해 스위스로 향하기 단 몇 시간 전, 회담이 취소되었다. 이란은 이스라엘의 헤즈볼라에 대한 지속적인 군사 공격을 취소 사유로 들며 물러났다. 그래서 이전에 체결된 것으로 여겨졌지만, 실제로는 아닌, 미·이란 전쟁 종식 합의가 다시 불확실해졌고, 이전에 합의되었지만, 실제로는 그렇지 않은, 평화도 다시 교착상태에 빠졌다. 누구를 탓해야 할까, 누구 책임일까. 밴스가 행정부를 대신한 희생양이 될 것 같지만, 사실은, 유대인의 종말을 원하고, 이스라엘 국가 파괴, 미국 말살, 서구 전체와 서구 사회의 몰락만을 원하는 정권과 회담을 성공시키겠다는 발상 자체가 처음부터 실패할 운명처럼 보였다. 당신을 죽이는 것이 주된 목표인 사람들과 어떻게 평화를 이룰 수 있을까 - 그것도 흔해 빠진 살인이 아니라 그들이 만들어낼 수 있는 가장 잔인한 종류의 살인을 하겠다는 사람들과? 이란은 미국을 우롱하고 있다. 이란은 트럼프 대통령도 우롱하고 있다. 이란은 최근의 평화를 교묘하게 피해 간 전략적 기만을 승리라고 자축하고 있다. “이란 승리를 주장, 트럼프 합의는 ‘실패 인정’ 선언”이라고 타임스 오브 인디아는 보도했다. “이란이 미국에 대해 승리를 선언하다”고 빅 뉴스 네트워크는 보도했다. 좋아, 이란은 소위 승리했다는 말은 입에도 올리지 마라(태양이 비치지 않는 곳에다 처박아라), 미국이 몇 달 전 시작한 폭격 작전으로 이란 정권의 핵 능력을 대부분 쓸어버렸는데도 (승리냐). 트럼프가 해냈다. 그리고 트럼프는 그 점에 대해 공로를 인정받아야 한다. 이란은 미국의 군사력에 저항하는 전투에서는 결코 승리하지 못했다. 하지만 이란이 성과를 거두고 있는 영역은 전 세계 언론을 통한 기만적인 영향력을 행사하는 것이다. 이란은 평화 협상을 했다가, 깼다가, 다시 하는 전술로 미국을 이스라엘의 비판자 역으로 몰고 갈 수 있었다. 미국과 이란 전쟁의 종식을 의미하는 14개 항의 양해각서 중 첫 번째는, 이스라엘과 레바논의 헤즈볼라 간 공격을 포함하여, 모든 전선에서 군사 공격을 즉시 중단하라는 것이다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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