[WT논평] A deal with Tehran only strengthens the Islamic republic

Six months ago, millions of Iranians poured into the streets in open defiance of the Islamic republic.



They called for an end to the Islamic republic and for a future rooted in secular democracy and national sovereignty.



Yet now, as Washington pursues a deal with Tehran, the Iranian people are nowhere at the table. The very people who have suffered the most at the hands of this regime, including the loss of at least 40,000 lives in January, are being treated as spectators to negotiations over their own future.



Worse, the deal being discussed would not weaken the Islamic republic. It would rescue it.



In early January, just days into Iran’s national uprising, President Trump warned Iran against killing peaceful protesters. As the crackdown continued, he told Iranians that “help is on the way.” Washington seemed to frame its escalation as an intervention on behalf of the Iranian people, urging them to take control of their institutions and targeting parts of the political leadership.



Yet after many deaths, extensive military damage and a heavy economic burden, the United States now appears prepared to shake hands with the very government it once told Iranians to rise against.



This deal would hand a regime on the brink of failure the time, legitimacy and money it needs to survive. This deal teaches Tehran - and all our other adversaries watching - that killing its own citizens, threatening global energy markets and escalating nuclear blackmail can force the world into capitulation.



For the regime, the deal is a victory. For the Iranian people, it is a betrayal. The new avenues of destabilizing leverage a deal would encourage are already visible.



The choice before Washington is not between war and diplomacy; it is whether America will stand with a dying authoritarian regime or a nation fighting to be free. As long as the Iranian people are kept outside the room, any deal with Tehran is destined to fail.

테헤란과의 합의는 이란을 더욱 강경하게 만들 것이다 아르미타 후만(이란 민주주의를 위한 전미연합 연구 분석가) 6개월 전, 수백만명의 이란인들이 이슬람 공화국에 대놓고 완강하게 저항하며 거리로 몰려나왔다. 그들은 이슬람 공화국의 종식과 정교가 분리된 민주주의 그리고 국민 주권에 뿌리를 둔 미래를 촉구했다. 하지만, 지금 워싱턴이 테헤란과 합의를 추진하는 가운데, 이란 국민은 협상 테이블에서 배제되었다. 이 정권 치하에서 가장 큰 고통을 받았고, 1월에만 최소 4만명의 희생자가 발생했는데, 자신들의 미래를 둘러싼 협상에서 구경꾼으로 취급받고 있다. 더 나쁜 것은, 논의 중인 이 합의(내용)가 이슬람 공화국을 약화시키지 않을 것이라는 점이다. 오히려 살려줄 것이다. 1월 초, 이란 전국에서 봉기가 시작된 지 며칠 만에, 트럼프 대통령은 평화로운 시위대를 살해하지 말라고 이란에 경고했다. 탄압이 계속되자 그는 이란 국민에게 “지원이 곧 당도할 것”이라고 말했다. 워싱턴은 자신들이 긴장을 고조시키면서 이를 이란 국민을 위한 개입으로 포장하는 듯 보였고, 시위대에게 (통제하는) 국가 시스템을 장악하라고 부추기며 정치 지도부의 일부를 겨냥했다. 그러나 많은 사망자, 광범위한 군사적 피해와 무거운 경제적 부담 이후, 미국은 한때 이란인들에게 봉기하라고 했던 바로 그 정부와 악수할 준비가 된 것으로 보인다. 이 거래는 실패(붕괴) 직전의 정권에게 시간, 정당성, 회생하는 데 필요한 자금을 쥐여주는 셈이다. 이 합의는 테헤란과- 지켜보는 다른 모든 적대국에- 자국민을 죽이고, 글로벌 에너지 시장을 위협하며 핵 공갈을 고조시켜도 세계를 굴복시킬 수 있다고 가르치는 것이다. 이란 정권에게, 이 합의는 승리다. 이란 국민에게 이것은 배신이다. 이 협상이 부추겨 (지역)정세(균형)를 불안정하게 만들 새로운 수단이 이미 눈에 보인다. 워싱턴 앞에 놓인 선택지는 전쟁이냐, 외교냐가 아니다; 미국이 망해가는 권위주의 정권과 함께 설 것인지, 아니면 자유를 위해 싸우는 국민과 함께할 것인가이다. 이란 국민이 협상장 밖에 있는 한, 테헤란과의 어떤 협상도 실패로 귀착될 것이다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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