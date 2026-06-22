[WT논평] Legacy of the war with Iran(Ⅱ)

Global energy markets are changing for good.



Asian nations that suffered the most from the closure of the strait are unlikely to allow themselves to be vulnerable again.



Alternatives to Qatar’s liquefied natural gas are being built, and by 2030, we could have a glut if the strait reopens. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are expanding oil pipeline capacity to circumvent the strait. New port and rail capacity will be built.



Adding in Brazil, Canada and the United States, the Western Hemisphere now produces more oil than the Middle East. Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell, BP and TotalEnergies are exploring drilling prospects in Africa, South America and the eastern Mediterranean.



Entering the war, the global market had a considerable cushion of oil in storage and in transit, as well as the strategic reserves of Western governments and China. Those are running down, and oil prices should rise still further.



The U.S. could suffer a brief recession, but increased oil export revenue will provide a counterweight to the drag on domestic demand from higher fuel prices.



We should not simply accede to Iran’s demand for cash for peace nor accept an end to the war that concedes to Iran control of the strait or the capacity to build nuclear weapons. We cannot let a new status quo emerge where Iran can terrorize its neighbors or is permitted, by American default, to become a regional hegemon.



Hence, we must repair, harden and maintain our bases in the Middle East. Yet we must also demand that Saudi Arabia and others do more to aid their own defense, not simply by buying American weapons but also by using those in concert with our military to answer Iranian attacks.



Defense cooperation in the Middle East should, in principle, mirror the policy the Trump administration is shaping in Asia.



In a thoughtful speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a gathering of defense officials, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States seeks “a favorable but durable balance of power in which no state, including China, can impose its hegemony or call into question the security or prosperity of our nation and our allies.”

이란전의 유산(Ⅱ) 피터 모리치(국내 칼럼니스트) 글로벌 에너지 시장이 긍정적인 방향으로 움직이고 있다. 해협 봉쇄로 가장 큰 타격을 입은 아시아 국가들은 또다시 취약하고 무방비한 상태가 되는 것을 허용하지 않을 것이다. 카타르(에서 수입하던) 액화천연가스의 대안이 마련되고 있으며, 해협이 재개방되면, 2030년에는 공급 과잉이 될 수 있다. 사우디아라비아와 아랍에미리트(UAE)는 해협을 우회하기 위해 송유관 수송 능력을 확장하고 있다. 새로운 항만 및 철도의 처리 능력도 확충될 것이다. 브라질, 캐나다, 미국까지 더해져, 서반구는 이제 중동보다 더 많은 석유를 생산하고 있다. 엑손모빌, 셰브론, 셸, BP, 토탈에너지스는 아프리카, 남미, 동지중해 지역에서 시추 가능성을 탐색하고 있다. 개전 당시, 세계 시장은 저장 및 운송 중인 석유에 서방 정부와 중국의 전략 비축유를 더해 상당한 완충능력을 갖고 있었다. 이 비축유는 줄고 있으며, 유가는 더 오를 것으로 보인다. 미국은 잠시 경기 침체를 겪을 수 있지만, 석유 수출과 수입 증가는 연료비 상승으로 인한 국내 수요 둔화를 상쇄할 것이다. 우리는 이란의 평화 자금 요구에 쉽게 동의(타협)하거나, 이란의 해협 통제권이나 핵무기 개발 능력을 용인하는 종전안을 받아들여서도 안 된다. 우리는 이란이 이웃 국가들을 위협하거나, 미국의 후퇴로 지역 패권국이 되는 새로운 현상을 묵인할 수 없다. 따라서 우리는 중동 기지를 보수·강화하고 유지해야 한다. 하지만 우리는 사우디와 다른 국가들이 자국 방위에 더 지출하도록 요구해야 하며, 단순한 미국 무기 구매가 아니라 그 무기로 우리 군대와 협력하여 이란의 공격에 대응하도록 해야만 한다. 중동에서의 방위 협력은, 원칙적으로, 트럼프 행정부가 아시아에서 구축하는 정책을 반영해야 한다. 국방 관료들의 모임인 샹그릴라 대화에서 의미심장한 연설을 통해, 피트 헤그세스 국방장관은 미국이 “중국을 포함한, 어떤 국가도 패권을 장악하거나 우리 국가와 동맹국의 안보나 번영에 시비를 걸 수 없게 (미국에) 유리하면서도 지속 가능한 세력균형”을 추구한다고 밝혔다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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