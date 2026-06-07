[WT논평] Western civilization will not survive ‘suicidal empathy’(Ⅰ)

I recently saw the wonderful 1962 movie “How the West Was Won,” which dramatized the westward expansion from the Erie Canal to the closing of the frontier.



The cast included trappers and homesteaders, prospectors and railroad men, sheriffs and outlaws.



Imagine a movie that celebrated White men bringing civilization to a savage land. How hateful! Quick, somebody call the Southern Poverty Law Center!



Americans were optimistic then ? a big, brawling, confident lot who lived in an eternal spring. Now, winter is closing in fast. British historian Arnold Toynbee observed, “Civilizations die from suicide and not by murder.”



The barbarians are not at the gate; they are inside. We let them in.



The foreign-born population of the United States is now 14.8% of the total, the highest ever recorded. This includes millions who invaded under President Biden, aka, the Welcome Wagon lady.



Many of these gate crashers don’t speak English. Most receive government benefits. The overwhelming majority are from Third World countries. Among their numbers are murderers, rapists and pedophiles. The left is fighting to keep them here.



Arrivals from the wonderful world of Islam pose a special danger. The number of mosques in America increased 32% from 2010 to 2020.



It is worse in Europe. The continent once known as Christendom is being colonized by the Religion of Rest in Peace.



Islam is the world’s fastest-growing religion. From 2010 to 2020, the number of Muslims worldwide grew by 347 million, versus the growth of 122 million for Christians. In Britain, the most popular name for baby boys for the past 16 years has been Muhammad.



It is difficult to imagine a religion less compatible with Western civilization than Islam. Tolerance? Pluralism? Seriously?

서구 문명은 ‘자멸적 공감’으로 살아남지 못할 것이다(Ⅰ) 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 나는 최근 1962년에 제작된 멋진 영화 “How the West Was Won”을 봤다, 이 영화는 에리운하에서 서부개척이 끝날 때까지 서부로 팽장하는 과정을 극적으로 그렸다. 등장인물은 덫 사냥꾼과 정착민, 광산업자와 철도 노동자, 보안관과 무법자 등이다. 백인들이 미개한 땅에 문명을 전파해 준 일을 찬양하는 영화를 상상해 봐라. 얼마나 혐오스럽다고(난리를 치겠는가)! 당장, 누구든 남부빈민법률센터에 (혐오단체라고 신고)전화해라! 그때 미국인들은 낙관적이었다 ? 덩치는 크고, 말다툼도 했지만, 자신만만한 사람들은 마치 영원한 봄날을 사는 듯했다. 이제 겨울(끝)이 빠르게 다가오고 있다. 영국 역사가 아놀드 토인비는 “문명은 살인자(외부)에 의해서가 아니라 자살(내부 문제)로 끝난다”고 (관찰한 결과를) 말했다. 야만인들은 성문 앞에 있지 않다; 그들은 안에 있다. 우리가 그들을 받아들인 것이다. 지금 미국 내에 외국에서 출생한 인구가 전체의 14.8%로, 역대 최고 수준이다. 여기에는 ‘웰컴 왜건 레이디’라 불리는 바이든 대통령 시절 들이닥친 수백만 명이 포함된다. 이런 무단 침입자들 중 많은 이들이 영어를 못한다. 대부분은 정부의 복지혜택을 받는다. 압도적인 다수는 제3세계 국가 출신이다. 그들 중에는 살인범, 성폭행범, 소아성애병자들이 있다. 좌파는 그들을 여기 머물게 하기 위해 투쟁 중이다. 이슬람이라는 멋진 세계에서 온 이들은 특별한 위험을 내포하고 있다. 미국의 모스크 수는 2010년부터 2020년 사이에 32% 증가했다. 유럽은 더 심각하다. 한때 기독교 세계로 알려졌던 대륙은 이제 삼가고인의 명복을 비는 종교(이슬람)에 의해 식민지가 되고 있다. 이슬람은 세계에서 가장 빠르게 성장하는 종교이다. 2010년부터 2020년까지 전 세계 무슬림 수는 3억4700만명 증가한 반면, 기독교인은 1억2200만명 증가했다. 영국에서 지난 16년간 남자 아기들의 가장 인기 있는 이름은 무함마드였다. 이슬람보다 서구 문명과 양립하기 어려운 종교를 상상하기가 어렵다. (이슬람에)관용? 다원주의? (진짜)농담하나? 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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