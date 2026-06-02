[WT논평] Millennials and Gen Z arrogance needs a history lesson

Of all the concerning trends in American politics right now, the juvenile arrogance of today’s millennials and Gen Zers must rank near the top of anyone’s list.



Just look at any social media thread on any given day and the proof reveals itself in spades.



The junior high-ish attitude of, as Bill Maher calls them, “the kids,” is legion, and it exists on both the right and the left.



It doesn’t matter what the topic is; they know more. Suggest that socialism has never worked and never will, and their response is, “OK, boomer.” Point out that no nation has ever taxed itself into prosperity, and yep, you guessed it: “OK, boomer.”



Argue that if you really want to follow the science, you might want to start with acknowledging the biological fact of what it means to be male and female: “OK, boomer.” Make clear that it might be a good idea to stop an Islamic regime hell-bent on your death and destruction from acquiring nuclear weapons: “OK, boomer.”



The list goes on and on. There literally seems to be no topic about which “the kids” don’t know more than anyone else. Whether it’s climate change, masking, vaccines, sexual identity, fiscal policy, education, the Electoral College, parenting, packing the courts, Charlie Kirk’s murder, Mossad, marriage or morality, the response is always the same: “OK, boomer.”



The thoughtlessness of the rejoinder is stunning. It’s as if an entire generation (or two) has been brainwashed to dismiss reality, logic and any semblance of rational thought and to simply respond with a flip of the hair, a roll of the eyes and, yes, the mindless and, oh so predictable, “OK, boomer.”



If you have a sense of deja vu here, you should. Stories of the pitfalls of youthful arrogance are as old as time.



Consider the cautionary tale of Mao’s Red Guard. Anyone who has even a mediocre public-school education should know it.

MZ세대의 오만함이 역사 수업을 필요로 하다 에버렛 파이퍼(칼럼니스트) 현재 미국 정치에서 우려스러운 경향 중에서, 오늘날의 밀레니얼 세대와 Z세대의 유치한 오만함이 누구에게나 상위권에 있을 것이다(심각하다). 어느 날 소셜미디어의 기사와 댓글 뭉치만 봐도 그 증거가 분명히 드러난다. 빌 마허(미국의 대표적인 정치 풍자 코미디언 겸 TV 진행자)가 “아이들”이라고 부르는 중학생 또래의 행동을 하는 이가 많은데, 이는 좌파 우파 모두에 존재한다. 주제가 무엇이든 상관없다. 그들은 더 많이 알고 있다. 사회주의가 한 번도 성공한 적이 없고 앞으로도 성공하지 않을 것이라고 말을 꺼내면, 그들의 반응은 “OK, 베이비붐 세대”이다. 어떤 나라도 번영을 위해 스스로에게 세금을 부과한 적이 없다고 지적하면, 그렇다, 짐작하듯. “OK, 베이비붐 세대.” 과학을 정말 따르고 싶다면, 남성과 여성이라는 생물학적 사실을 인정하는 것부터 시작해야 한다고 주장하면 “OK, 베이비붐 세대.” 당신의 죽음과 파괴에 집착하는 이슬람 정권이 핵무기를 획득하는 것을 막는 것이 좋은 생각일 수 있다고 분명하게 하면 “OK, 베이비붐 세대.” 이런 목록은 끝이 없다. “아이들”이 누구보다 더 잘 아는 주제가 전혀 없는 것 같다. 기후 변화, 마스크 착용, 백신, 성 정체성, 재정 정책, 교육, 선거인단, 육아, 법원 장악 시도, 찰리 커크(2025년 암살당한 보수 성향 청년단체의 창시자) 살인 사건, 모사드, 결혼, 도덕성 등 어떤 문제든, 반응은 항상 같다. “OK, 베이비붐 세대.” 그 무심한 말대꾸가 아연하게 한다. 마치 한 세대 전체(혹은 두 세대)가 세뇌되어 현실, 논리 그리고 어떤 합리적 사고의 흔적을 무시하는 것 같으며, 머리를 뒤로 제치고, 눈을 굴리며, 그렇다, 무의미하고, 너무도 뻔한 “OK, 베이비붐 세대”로 반응하는 것 같다. 여기서 데자뷔를 느낀다면 꼭 그래야 한다. 젊은 시절의 오만함이 위험하다는 이야기는 아주 오래되었다. 마오(쩌둥)의 홍위병이라는 경고성 이야기를 생각해 보라. 공립학교 교육을 평범하게 받은 사람이라면 누구나 알 것이다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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