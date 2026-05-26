[WT논평] Fears spread about businesses implanting microchips in workers(Ⅲ)

An injectable chip that works with a smartphone can be purchased for as little as $25.



The company sells a package of three chips that include high and low radio-frequency identification technology and short-range wireless technology. The kit works with smartphones, door locks, USB contactless readers and key fobs. It does not allow GPS location tracking.



The $211.96 price includes a sterile injector assembly, antiseptic wipes, gauze pads, bandages and a pair of latex gloves.



During a recent Reddit forum chat, Dangerous Things CEO Amal Graafstra said injectable microchips are safer than body piercings because they are not exposed to the outside and better protect a user’s privacy than smartphones, which are subject to snooping by Big Tech and hackers.



In November, the brain-computer interface technology company Paradromics received FDA approval to begin human testing of a brain implant to help restore speech in people with disabilities.



Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface, Neuralink, allows users to control computers and robotic arms with their thoughts. The technology promises to “restore autonomy to those with unmet medical needs and unlock new dimensions of human potential.”



Three Square Market’s microchips use radio frequency identification and do not track employee location.



Todd Westby, who was CEO of Three Square Market when the microchipping program began, told CNBC at the time that he could log in to his phone and computer, pay for items and gain access to the company’s building.



“The vast majority of our employees absolutely love the conveniences this chip brings to them,” he said. “It’s really a huge convenience factor the employees seem to like with it.”

기업 근로자 몸에 칩 이식 공포 확산(Ⅲ) 수잔 페레치오(정치 전문기자) 스마트폰과 함께 작동하는 주입형 칩은 25달러 정도면 구매할 수 있다. 이 회사는 고저주파 및 저주파 식별 기술과 단거리 무선 기술을 포함한 3개의 칩 패키지를 판매한다. 이 키트는 스마트폰, 도어록, USB 비접촉 리더기, 작은 전자 장치(키 폽)과 함께 작동합니다. GPS 위치 추적은 허용하지 않는다. 211.96달러 가격(세트)에는 멸균 주사기 조립체, 소독한 물티슈, 거즈 패드, 붕대, 라텍스 장갑 한 쌍이 포함되어 있다. 최근 레딧(Reddit) 포럼 채팅에서 데인저러스 싱스(Dangerous Things)의 CEO 아말 그라프스트라는 주입형 마이크로칩이 외부에 노출되지 않기 때문에 보디 피어싱보다 더 안전하며, 빅테크와 해커의 감시를 받는 스마트폰보다 사용자의 프라이버시를 더 잘 보호한다고 말했다. 11월에, 뇌-컴퓨터 매개 기술 회사인 파라드로믹스(Paradromics)는 FDA로부터 장애인의 언어 회복을 돕기 위한 뇌 이식 인체 시험을 시작할 수 있는 인가를 받았다. 일론 머스크의 뇌-컴퓨터 매개체인, 뉴럴링크는, 사용자가 생각으로 컴퓨터와 로봇 팔을 제어할 수 있다. 이 기술은 “원하는 만큼 치료받을 수 없었던 이들의 자율성을 회복시키고 인간 잠재력의 새로운 차원을 열어줄 것”을 약속한다. 스리 스퀘어 마켓의 마이크로칩은 무선 주파수 식별을 사용하여(신원확인이나 결제 등을 수행하지만) 직원 위치를 추적하지 않는다. 마이크로칩 프로그램이 시작될 당시 스리 스퀘어 마켓의 CEO였던 토드 웨스트비는 당시 CNBC와의 인터뷰에서 (몸속 칩으로)자신의 휴대폰과 컴퓨터에 로그인하고, 상품을 결제하고 회사 건물에 출입할 수 있다고 말했다. “우리 직원 대다수는 이 칩이 그들에게 주는 편리함을 정말 좋아한다”고 그는 말했다. “이건 큰 편리함이며 직원들은 이것을 좋아하는 것처럼 보인다.” 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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