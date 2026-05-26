[WT논평] Fears spread about businesses implanting microchips in workers(Ⅱ)

States moved to set limits on microchipping in response to Three Square Market, a Wisconsin-based software company that made headlines in 2017 by offering employees the option of having a grain-size microchip implanted under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.



Dozens of employees signed up for the program, and company officials said more than 80 people got the implant. The chips opened doors, unlocked computers, made payments on proprietary self-checkout software and more.



Company officials acknowledged “serious backlash from groups citing privacy and religious concerns.” They said they had “zero interest in tracking anyone” and turned down requests to develop tracking technology.



Cantaloupe purchased Three Square Market in 2022. The Washington Times reached out to Cantaloupe to see whether the microchipping program was still operational.



Since Three Square Market made a splash with its microchipping program, no major U.S. company has announced plans to offer or require employees to wear similar implants.



Two companies in Sweden offer employee microchipping, and thousands have signed up for the implants that unlock doors, access computers and pay for items, and also carry health data, including vaccine records.



In the U.S., biohacking technology is here to stay and advancing in new ways.



The Food and Drug Administration approved implantable chip access to medical records in 2004. Since then, the technology has advanced to much more sophisticated uses in the medical field and is being tested to help patients with neurological conditions and even paralysis.



It is also advancing commercially for people who simply want the convenience and technological benefits of microchipping.



Seattle-based tech company Dangerous Things allows consumers to buy a microchip and have it inserted by a professional body-piercing or body-modification business that partners with the company.

기업 근로자 몸에 칩 이식 공포 확산(Ⅱ) 수전 페레치오(정치 전문기자) 각주 정부는 스리 스퀘어 마켓에 대한 대응책으로 마이크로칩 이식을 제한했는데, 위스콘신에 본사를 둔 소프트웨어 회사(스리 스퀘어 마켓)는 2017년 직원들에게 엄지와 검지 사이 피부 아래에 낱알 크기의 마이크로칩을 이식할 수 있는 선택권을 내놓아 (신문의) 헤드라인을 장식했다. 수십 명의 직원이 이 프로그램에 사인(등록)했으며, 회사 관계자들은 80명 이상이 칩을 이식했다고 밝혔다. 칩은 문을 열었고, 컴퓨터 잠금을 해제했으며, 독립된(자기 소유의) 셀프 체크아웃 소프트웨어로 결제하는 등 그 이상이었다. 회사 관계자들은 “사생활 보호와 종교적 우려를 이유로 단체들로부터 심각한 반발이 있었다”고 인정했다. 그들은 “누구도 추적(감시)할 만큼의 이해관계가 전혀 없었다”고 말하며 추적 기술 개발 요청을 거절했다. 캔털루프는 2022년에 스리 스퀘어 마켓을 인수했다. 워싱턴 타임스는 마이크로칩 프로그램이 여전히 운영되고 있는지를 알아보기 위해 캔털루프에게 연락했다. 스리 스퀘어 마켓이 마이크로칩 이식 프로그램으로 큰 뉴스가 된 이후, 주요 미국 기업들은 직원들에게 유사하게 이식을 제안하거나 요구할 계획을 발표하지 않았다. 스웨덴의 두 회사가 직원에게 마이크로칩의 이식을 제안하고, 수천 명이 이식에 동의하여 문을 열고, 컴퓨터에 접속하며 물품 대금을 지불하고, 백신 기록을 포함한 건강 데이터를 담고 있다. 미국에서는 바이오해킹 기술이 계속 자리 잡고 있으며 새로운 방식으로 발전하고 있다. 식품의약국(FDA)은 2004년에 의료 기록에 접근할 수 있는 이식형 칩을 승인했다. 그 이후로, 이 기술은 의료 분야에서 훨씬 더 정교한 용도로 발전했으며, 신경 질환과 심지어 마비 환자들을 돕기 위해 시험되고 있다. 또한 마이크로칩의 편리함과 기술적 이점을 원하는 사람들을 위해 상업적으로도 발전하고 있다. 시애틀에 본사를 둔 기술 기업 데인저러스 싱스는 소비자들이 마이크로칩을 구매해 회사와 파트너 관계를 맺고 있는 전문 보디 피어싱 또는 보디 변형 전문 업체에서 삽입할 수 있도록 한다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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