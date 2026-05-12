[WT논평] Feds urge greater protection of critical infrastructure from Chinese hacks(Ⅲ)

The new CI Fortify initiative is a response in part to ongoing Chinese pre-positioning hacking activity known by the code name Volt Typhoon.



Volt Typhoon hackers have been detected operating inside U.S. and other foreign networks since mid-2021. The group has been linked by U.S. intelligence agencies to the People’s Liberation Army Cyberspace Force.



The goal of Volt Typhoon operations is said to be focused on developing pre-war capabilities that could disrupt or slow U.S. military mobilizations in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.



U.S. military and intelligence leaders have said China is preparing to take over Taiwan in the coming years and have warned that a military assault could take place as early as next year, based on Mr. Xi’s directive to the PLA to be ready for war then.



The CISA CI Fortify program warns that hackers could use their access to telecommunications networks to “take out phone and internet services.”



Ownes of critical infrastructure are being urged to fortify cybersecurity on their networks that will allow for vital U.S. services during a geopolitical conflict.



“Investing in isolation and recovery capabilities today is essential to maintaining service delivery during a future crisis, when an adversary may disrupt communications and manipulate control systems,” the CISA website said.



Infrastructure network owner are urged to be ready to disconnect from third-party dependencies and to operate without reliable telecommunications, internet vendors, service providers, and upstream providers.

연방정부, 중국 해킹으로부터 주요 기반시설 보호 강화 촉구(Ⅲ) 빌 거츠(안보전문 기자) 새로운 CI 요새화 정책은 코드명 볼트 타이푼으로 알려진 중국의 지속적인 사전 거점 확보 해킹 활동에 대한 대응책이다. 볼트 타이푼 침입은 2021년 중반부터 미국 및 기타 해외 네트워크 내에서의 활동이 감지되었다. 미국 정보기관에 의하면 이 단체가 인민해방군 사이버 공간군과 연계되어 있다. 볼트 타이푼 작전의 목표는 중국의 대만 침공 시 미군 동원을 방해하거나 늦출 수 있는 전시 대비 태세 개발에 집중되어 있다고 전해진다. 미군 및 정보 책임자들은 중국이 향후 몇 년 내에 대만을 점령할 준비를 하고 있으며, 시진핑이 인민해방군에 전쟁을 준비하라는 지시에 따라 이르면 내년쯤 무력 침공이 일어날 수 있다고 경고했다. CISA CI 요새화 프로그램은 해커들이 통신망 접근권을 이용해 “전화 및 인터넷 서비스를 마비시킬 수 있다”고 경고한다. 중요한 인프라를 보유한 기업들은 지정학적인 분쟁 중 미국의 중요한 서비스가 유지될 수 있도록 네트워크의 사이버 보안 강화를 권고받고 있다. CISA 웹사이트는 “오늘 격리 및 복구 능력에 투자하는 것은 미래 비상 상태에서 적이 통신을 방해하고 통제 시스템을 조작할 수 있는 상황에서도 서비스 제공을 유지하는 데 필수적”이라고 밝혔다. 기반시설 네트워크 소유자들은 제3자 의존을 끊고, 신뢰할 수 있는 통신, 외부 업체(인터넷 판매처), 서비스 제공자 및 상위 공급망(업체)이 없는 상황에서도 (독자적으로) 운영할 수 있도록 만반의 준비를 해야 한다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △initiative : 정책 △allow for : 유지하다 △manipulate : 조작하다

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