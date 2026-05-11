[WT논평] Feds urge greater protection of critical in frastructure from Chinese hacks(Ⅱ)

The advisory said Chinese hackers were detected inside infrastructure networks mainly related to the communications, energy, transportation and water and wastewater sectors in the continental U.S. and on Guam.



China’s Volt Typhoon, a state-sponsored hacking group, seeks to disrupt functions and operations, the advisory said.



U.S.-China relations remain unsettled over Beijing’s decades-long cyberattacks that have penetrated both government and private systems for theft of data ? useful for Beijing’s artificial intelligence development ? and prepositioning prior to a conflict.



The attacks have continued with little or no response from Congress or from multiple U.S. presidential administrations.



China also is opposing new U.S. arms sales to Taiwan ? a major flashpoint in relations with the potential to erupt into a military confrontation over Beijing’s threats to annex the island by force.



Relations also are soured over U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and China’s loss of energy resources from Venezuela and Iran, which have impacted the flagging Chinese economy.



Despite the ongoing tensions, President Trump is set to visit Beijing next week for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Since last year, Mr. Trump has downplayed differences with China and repeatedly said that ties with Beijing are strong and that his relationship with Mr. Jinping borders on friendship.

연방정부, 중국 해킹으로부터 주요 기반 시설 보호 강화 촉구(Ⅱ) 빌 거츠(안보전문 기자) 권고문에 따르면 중국 침입 흔적(해커들)은 주로 통신, 에너지, 교통, 그리고 미국 본토와 괌의 상하수도와 관련된 인프라 네트워크 내에서 탐지되었다. (중국) 정부 지원을 받는 해킹 그룹인, 중국의 볼트 타이푼이 기능과 작전을 방해하려 한다고 권고문은 밝혔다. 미·중 관계는 -인공지능 개발용- 데이터 절도에 나선 베이징이 (미국의) 관과 민의 시스템을 가리지 않고 수십 년에 걸쳐 자행한 사이버 공격 그리고 분쟁 때 우선권 확보를 하기 위한 유리한 위치 점령 (문제로) 정착되지 못한 상태다. (중국의) 공격은 미국 의회나 역대 정부의 대응이 거의 또는 전혀 없는 가운데 계속되었다. 중국은 미국의 대만에 대한 새로운 무기 판매에 반대하고 있다- 이는 베이징이 이 섬을 무력으로 합병하겠다는 위협 때문에 군사적 충돌로 비화될 잠재력이 있는 두 나라 관계의 주요 발화점이다. (미국과의) 관계가 중국산 제품에 대한 미국의 관세 (부과), 그리고 베네수엘라와 이란으로부터의 에너지 자원 수급난으로 인해 더욱 나빠졌으며, 이런 것들이 침체 국면으로 접어드는 중국 경제에 타격을 주고 있다 긴장이 계속되고 있음에도 불구하고, 트럼프 대통령은 다음 주 중국 시진핑 국가주석과 회담을 위해 베이징을 방문할 예정이다. 지난해 이래로, 트럼프는 중국과의 이견을 경시하며 베이징과의 유대가 굳건하고 시진핑과의 관계가 우정에 가까운 것이라고 반복해서 말했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △flashpoint : 발화점 △annex : 합병하다 △sour : 시어지다. 나빠지다 △flag : 시들해지다

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