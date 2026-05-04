[WT논평] Military moving to rapidly to build, deploy advanced laser weapons(Ⅰ)

The U.S. military is moving rapidly to build and deploy advanced laser weapons after years of the defense industry failing to pursue directed energy arms, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Congress on Wednesday.



Mr. Hegseth testified before the House Armed Services Committee on the Pentagon’s record $1.5 trillion defense budget for fiscal 2027 and said the military needs to be armed with hundreds of directed energy weapons.



Mr. Hegseth disclosed in a prepared statement on the Pentagon’s posture, that laser weapons are one of the key high-technology arms being advanced by the Trump administration military buildup.



“Directed energy weapons represent a transformative capability, yet the defense industrial base is currently postured to produce only a limited number of prototypes,” Mr. Hegseth said, noting “significant vulnerabilities and gaps” in military laser manufacturing capabilities.



The secretary said he wants greater production with “tens to hundreds” of new laser and beam weapons.



The Pentagon is reforming procurement, war fighting tactics and policy restrictions that will “demystify” directed energy arms and integrate them into the military, he said.



The new approach will include developing new ways of using the weapons, along with better training and support infrastructure.



The goal is to “ensure that these advanced weapons can be effectively fielded to our warfighters and employed on the battlefield,” Mr. Hegseth said.



To achieve the laser weapons goals will require overcoming bureaucratic inertia and embracing new ways of thinking about high-technology warfare, Mr. Hegseth said.

미군이 첨단 레이저 무기 구축 및 배치 위해 신속히 움직이는 중(Ⅰ) 빌 거츠(안보전문 기자) 피트 헤그세스 국방장관은 수요일 의회에서 방위산업계가 수년간 지향성 에너지 무기 개발을 추진하지 않은 점을 (질책하면서) 미군이 첨단 레이저 무기를 구축하고 배치하는 데 신속히 움직이고 있다고 밝혔다. 헤그세스는 하원 군사위원회에 출석해 펜타곤의 기록적인 1조5000억달러(약 2300조원)의 2027 회계연도 국방 예산안에 대해 증언하며, 미군이 수백 개의 지향성 에너지 무기로 무장하는 것이 필요하다고 말했습니다. 헤그세스는 국방 태세를 다룬 준비된 성명을 통해, 레이저 무기가 트럼프 행정부의 군사력 증강(계획)에서 추진 중인 핵심 첨단 기술 무기 중 하나라고 공개했다. 헤그세스는 “지향성 에너지 무기는 (전장의 판도를 바꿀 수 있는) 변혁적인 능력을 상징하지만, 현재의 방위 산업 기반은 소수의 시제품만 생산할 수 있는 상태”라고 지적하며, 군용 레이저 제조 능력의 “심각한 취약점과 (현장과의) 격차”를 언급했다. 장관은 “수십 개에서 수백 개”에 달하는 새로운 레이저 및 빔 무기 생산 확대를 원한다고 밝혔다. 국방부는 (국방)조달, 전술과 정책적인 규제를 타파하여 지향성 에너지 무기의 “애매한 위상을 걷어내고” 군 체계에 통합할 것이라고 그가 덧붙였다. 새로운 접근 방식에는 새로운 무기 사용법 개발, 더불어 더 나은 훈련 및 지원 인프라가 포함될 예정이다. 목표는 “이러한 첨단 무기들이 우리 전투원들에게 효과적으로 보급되고 전장(실전)에서 운용될 수 있도록 보장하는 것”이라고 헤그세스는 말했다. 레이저 무기 목표를 달성하기 위해서는 관료적 타성을 극복하고 첨단 기술 전쟁에 대한 새로운 사고방식을 수용해야 할 것이라고 헤그세스는 강조했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △directed energy arms : 에너지를 한 곳에 집중시켜 표적을 파괴하거나 무력화하는 첨단 (레이저)무기 △transformative capability : 판도를 바꿀 수 있는 능력 △gap : 전장과 괴리된 격차

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