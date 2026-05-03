[WT논평] Powerful cabal of Fauci-led scientists covered up COVID-19 Wuhan lab leak

David Morens, the top adviser to Dr. Anthony Fauci, then the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, received two bottles of wine delivered to his home in Maryland in June 2020 from Peter Daszak, the president of EcoHealth Alliance, according to an explosive Justice Department indictment unveiled this week.



In 2014, the company was awarded a $7.5 million federal grant to conduct coronavirus



research, which it subcontracted to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. In 2020, EcoHealth Alliance was awaiting another $7 million in National Institutes of Health grants.



At the time, Mr. Daszak was most likely concerned that his company’s federal funding would be threatened because of the global outbreak of COVID-19, so he worked his sources inside the federal government to help muddy the outbreak’s origin, of which Mr. Morens happily obliged, for a kickback, of course.



The wine included the following message: “This is the first of what I hope will be a continued series of expressions of gratitude for your advice, support and behind-the-scenes shenanigans in my battle against your bosses boss, his boss, and the ultimate boss on the Hill,” Mr. Daszak wrote. “It takes courage and commitment to do what you’ve done, given your job and the vindictive nature of the Administration. I am eternally grateful for that, and hope I’ll be able to return the favor one day. In the meantime … Cheers!”



Mr. Morens, in acknowledging the gift, wrote back: “Now I’m actually going to have to do something to deserve it. Let me think.” He then identified acts he had done on behalf of EcoHealth Alliance and Mr. Daszak, which included writing a “scientific commentary that outlines the importance” of Mr. Daszak’s work, but without mentioning him by name or the grant.



Mr. Dazak then promised more riches.



“Consider this my phase II gift. Phase III might actually involve a meal - the Michelin starred restaurants are opening in Paris - DC and New York will do eventually!” he wrote.

파우치가 이끄는 과학자들의 강력한 음모 집단이 우한 연구소의 코로나19 유출을 은폐했다 켈리 새들러(논설부문 에디터) 이번 주 공개된 법무부의 충격적인 기소장에 따르면, 당시 국립 알레르기·전염병 연구소(NIAID) 소장이었던 앤서니 파우치 박사의 수석 보좌관 데이비드 모렌스는 2020년 6월, 에코헬스 얼라이언스의 회장 피터 다작으로부터 메릴랜드주 자택으로 배달된 와인 두 병을 받았다. 2014년, 이 회사는 코로나바이러스 연구로 750만달러(약 100억원 규모)의 연방 보조금을 받았으며, 이를 중국 우한 바이러스 연구소에 하청 주었다. 2020년 당시 에코헬스 얼라이언스는 국립보건원(NIH)으로부터 700만달러의 추가 보조금을 기다리고 있었다. 당시 다작은 코로나19의 세계적 대유행으로 인해 회사의 연방 자금 지원이 (끊길까 봐) 걱정했을 가능성이 컸다. 그래서 그는 정부 내 인맥을 동원해 바이러스의 출처를 흐리려 시도했고, 모렌스는 이에 흔쾌히 응했다, 물론 ‘뒷돈’이 (있었다). 와인에는 다음과 같은 메시지가 있었다. 다작은 “이것은 당신의 상사, 그 상사의 상사, 그리고 의회라는 최종 보스를 상대로 벌이는 나의 싸움에서 당신이 보여준 조언과 지원, 그리고 ‘막후 공작’에 대한 감사의 표시로 보내는 연속적인 선물의 시작입니다”라고 썼다. 또한 “당신이 공무원이라는 신분과 현 행정부의 보복적인 성격(을 고려할 때), 당신이 해온 일에는 용기와 헌신이 필요했습니다. 영원히 감사하며, 언젠가 이 은혜를 갚을 수 있기를 바랍니다. 그때까지… 건배!” 선물을 확인한 모렌스는 답장을 썼다: “이제 보답을 위해 실제로 무언가를 해야겠군요. 생각 좀 해보겠습니다.” 이후 그는 에코헬스 얼라이언스와 다작을 대신해 수행한 (범죄)활동들이 드러났는데, 여기에는 다작의 이름이나 보조금에 대한 언급 없이 그의 연구의 중요성을 강조하는 ‘과학적 논평’을 작성한 일 등이 포함되었다. 이에 다작은 더 큰 (보상)재물을 약속했다. 그는 “이것을 나의 ‘2단계 선물’로 여겨 주십시오. 3단계는 식사 대접이 될 수도 있습니다- 파리의 미슐랭 스타 레스토랑들이 문을 열고 있으니, 워싱턴-뉴욕에도 결국 열리겠지요!”라고 적었다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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