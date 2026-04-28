[WT논평] Illegal immigrants and temporary visitors give birth to 9% of U.S. babies(Ⅱ)

That was one of the issues that arose during oral arguments at the Supreme Court in March when the justices took up the case.



Justice Amy Coney Barrett said U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer’s vision relied on intent to make a home, which she said can be tough to discern.



“Are we bringing pregnant women in for depositions?” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked.



Other nations handle it differently, though. Most of America’s peers in Europe do not grant automatic citizenship at the same level as the U.S.



The Supreme Court is expected to rule by the end of its term in June.



All told, Pew estimated that 320,000 babies were born in 2023 to mothers in the U.S. without firm, permanent legal status. That works out to about 9% of the 3.6 million total births that year.



Looking at illegal immigrant mothers specifically, the total was 300,000.



That was down from a peak of 380,000 in 2006. The numbers dipped after that year, falling to just 215,000 around the start of this decade, before climbing back up as illegal immigration surged.



Mr. Camarota said the births generally track the size of the illegal immigrant population, though with the caveat that fertility rates have fallen. That means that even though the number of illegal immigrants is at an all-time high, the rate of births to them is not.



These mothers have diverse experiences.



Among the illegal immigrants, the vast majority came to work or live with family. A much smaller number were illegal immigrants who came specifically to give birth. Experts say that number is difficult to pin down, though border hospital workers say it happens with some frequency.

불법 이민자와 일시 방문자가 미국 아기의 9%를 낳는다(Ⅱ) 스티븐 디넌(국내 정치 전문기자) 이 문제는 3월 대법원에서 대법관들이 사건을 다뤘을 때 제기된 구두 변론 중 하나였다. 에이미 코니 배럿 대법관은 미국 법무차관 존 사우어의 비전이 가정을 이루려는 계획에 의존하고 있다면서, 그녀는 이를 판단하기 어려울 수 있다고 말했다. “임신부들을 증언하도록 데려오는 건가요?” 케탄지 브라운 잭슨 대법관이 물었다. 하지만 다른 나라들은 다르게 처리한다. 미국과 동급인 대부분의 유럽 국가는 미국과 같은 수준으로 자동 시민권을 주지 않는다. 대법원은 6월 회기 종료 시점에 판결할 것으로 예상된다. 모두 합해서, 퓨 센터는 2023년에 미국에서 확고한 법적 영구 신분이 없는 어머니에게서 태어난 아기가 32만명에 달한다고 추정했다. 이는 그 해 출생한 총 360만명의 약 9%에 해당한다. 불법 이민자 어머니를 특별히 살펴보면, 총 30만명에 달했다. 이는 정점에 달했던 2006년의 38만명에서 감소한 수치이다. 수치는 그 이후 감소하여 2020년 대 초반 21만5000명으로 떨어졌으나, 불법 이민이 밀려오면서 다시 증가했다. 카마로타씨는 출생률이 대체로 불법 이민자 인구 규모를 (비례해서) 따라가지만, 단 합계출산율이 감소했다는 점(에 주목해야 한다). 즉, 불법 이민자 수는 사상 최고치임에도 불구하고 출생률은 그렇지 않다는 뜻이다. 이 어머니들은 다양한 경험을 가지고 있다. 불법 이민자 중에서, 대다수는 일하거나 가족과 함께 살기 위해 왔다. 특히 출산만을 위해 온 불법 이민자 수는 훨씬 적었다. 전문가들은 이 숫자를 정확히 규명하기 어렵다고 말하지만, 국경 병원 직원들은 이런 일이 꽤 자주 발생한다고 말한다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △Solicitor General : 법무부 (송무담당)차관 △deposition : 증언 △rule : 판결하다 △work out to~ : 결국 ~이 되다 △fertility rates : 합계출산율, rate of births : 출산율

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