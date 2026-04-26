[WT논평] DHS has identified 24,000 potential noncitizens on the voter rolls

Homeland Security has flagged more than 24,000 names on U.S. voter rolls that may be noncitizens who are ineligible to vote, the department said Thursday.



DHS said those are names it has run through its national database and came up as suspects. They have been sent to Homeland Security Investigations, a division of ICE, for review.



The department also celebrated the conviction of a Mexican man who’d been serving as mayor of a town in Kansas, even though he was not a citizen and had repeatedly voted illegally in elections.



Jose Ceballos was serving as mayor of Coldwater, near the Kansas-Oklahoma border, when state authorities charged him last year with fraudulent voting.



He said on multiple registration forms that he was a citizen, even though he had never attained that honor.



DHS said he did apply for citizenship last year ? and lied on that form, falsely claiming he’d never done so before.



Ceballos resigned his post as mayor in December after the charges were brought.



DHS celebrated the new guilty plea.



“This alien has now been convicted of illegally voting in American elections,” said Lauren Bis, acting assistant secretary at the department.



Ceballos reached a plea agreement with Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach that dropped the most serious illegal voting charges and allowed him to admit to three counts of disorderly election conduct. The deal could help Ceballos avoid deportation.



He also plans to continue to seek U.S. citizenship, according to The Kansas Reflector.



Ceballos’s case was flagged after his citizenship application.



The federal government under President Trump is also being more proactive, pushing to run all state voter lists through DHS’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, or SAVE database.

국토안보부는 유권자 명부에서 2만4000명의 잠재적 비시민권자를 확인했다 스티븐 디넌(정치담당 부편집장) 국토안보부는 미국 유권자 명부에서 투표 자격이 없는 비시민권자일 가능성이 있는 2만4000명 이상의 이름을 찾아내 따로 분류했다고 목요일 발표했다. 국토안보부(DHS)는 이 명단이 국가 데이터베이스와 대조한 결과 용의자로 분류된 사람들이라고 밝혔다. 이 명단은 정밀 조사를 위해 이민세관집행국(ICE) 산하 부서인 국토안보수사국(HSI)으로 보내졌다 해당 부처는 캔자스주의 한 마을에서 시장으로 재직한, 시민권자가 아님에도 불구하고 선거에서 반복적으로 불법 투표를 한, 한 멕시코 남성이 유죄 판결을 받은 것도 널리 알렸다. 호세 세발로스는 캔자스-오클라호마 주 경계 근처의 콜드워터 시장으로 재직 중이었으며, 지난해 주 당국이 그를 부정투표 혐의로 기소했다. 그는 시민이라는 명예를 얻은 적이 없었음에도 불구하고, 그는 여러 등록 서류에서 자신이 시민권자라고 적었다. 국토안보부는 그가 작년에 실제로 시민권을 신청했으며- 해당 서류에서 거짓말을 했는데, 이전에는 결코 (시민권자라고 사칭하는 등의) 그런 행동을 한 적이 없다는 것이 허위 주장이었다고 밝혔다. 세발로스는 혐의가 제기된 후 12월에 시장직에서 사임했다. 국토안보부는 이번 유죄 인정을 (자신들의 수사 및 시스템 성과라며) 크게 반겼다. “이 외국인은 현재 미국 선거에서 불법 투표한 혐의로 유죄 판결을 받았다”고 국무부 차관보 대행 로런 비스가 말했다. 세발로스는 캔자스주 법무장관 크리스 코백과 합의하여 가장 심각한 불법 투표 혐의 기소를 취하하고 세 건의 선거 질서 문란 혐의를 인정하게 했다. 이 합의는 세발로스가 추방을 피하는 데 도움이 될 수 있을 것이다. 캔자스 리플렉터지에 따르면 그는 미국 시민권 취득을 계속할 계획이다. 세발로스의 경우는 그가 시민권을 신청한 후에 제기됐다. 트럼프 대통령하의 연방 정부도 더욱 적극적으로 나서서, 모든 주의 유권자 명부를 DHS의 체계적 외국인 자격 확인(Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, SAVE 데이터베이스)에 통과시키도록 추진하고 있다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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