[WT논평] Four days without my phone: What I learned(Ⅱ)

For the first few hours, I existed in my own little bubble. I was entirely out of touch, completely unreachable, floating in a glorious vacuum of immediate, physical reality. There were no pings, no buzzes, no digital demands on my attention. I wasn’t constantly calculating the optimal angle to document my presence for an audience of acquaintances who didn’t care. I was simply there.



And so was everyone else. This was perhaps the most jarring and beautiful revelation. I looked across the sea of patrons lining the fairways and realized what was missing. Not a single person was taking a duck-lipped selfie in front of the azaleas. There were no teenagers attempting poorly synchronized TikTok dances near the concession stands. There was no chorus of obnoxious, marimba-style ringtones shattering the tense silence right before a critical putt.



Instead, people were talking. To each other. Eye contact was being made. Conversations were happening in real time, uninterrupted by the sudden urge to check a notification. It was like stepping into a time machine set to 1995, only with better moisture-wicking fabrics.



The true epiphany hit me on the fifth hole. Rory McIlroy was stepping up to the tee box. I was 3 feet away. Instinctively, my hand twitched toward my empty pocket. I needed to film this. I needed to capture the fluid, violent poetry of his swing on video. Why? Because that’s what we do now. We outsource our memories to silicon chips.



But as I stood there empty-handed, a liberating thought washed over me: I am never, ever going to watch a blurry, poorly framed video of a golf swing on my phone. Never. It would sit in my camera roll, gathering digital dust until I ran out of storage space.

휴대폰 없는 4일: 내가 배운 것(Ⅱ) 조지프 컬(백악관 출입기자) 처음 몇 시간 동안, 나는 나만의 작은 환상 속에 머무르고 있었다. 나는 완전히 단절되었고, 완전히 닿을 수 없는 상태였으며, 즉각적이고 물리적인 현실의 찬란한 진공 속에 떠 있었다. 알리는 ‘팅’ 소리도, ‘지지’거리는 소리도, (내 주의를 빼앗는) 디지털 신호들도 없었다. 관심도 없는 지인들에게 보여주려고 내 모습을 찍을 최적의 각도를 계산하지 않았다.(사진을 찍지 않았다) 그저 거기에 있었을 뿐이다. 그리고 다른 사람들도 마찬가지였다. 이것은 아마도 가장 충격적이면서도 아름다운 계시였다. 나는 페어웨이를 따라 늘어선 수많은 관객들을 바라보며 무엇이 빠졌는지 깨달았다. 진달래 앞에서 오리주둥이를 한 채 셀카를 찍는 사람은 단 한 명도 없었다. 매점 근처에서 틱톡 화면과 율동이 맞지 않는 댄스를 시도하는 10대들도 없었다. 결정적인 퍼트 직전 긴장된 침묵을 깨뜨리는, 거슬리는 마림바 스타일의 벨 소리도 없었다. 대신, 사람들은 이야기하고 있었다. 서로에게. 시선을 마주치고 있었다. 대화는 실시간으로 이루어졌고, 갑작스럽게 알림을 확인하라는 재촉으로 방해받지 않았다. 마치 1995년에 세팅된 타임머신에 들어간 것 같았다, 습기를 더 잘 빨아들여 배출하는 원단을 사용한. 진정한 깨우침은 다섯 번째 홀에서 찾아왔다. 로리 매킬로이가 티박스로 다가가고 있었다. 나와는 3피트 거리였다. 본능적으로 내 손이 빈 주머니 쪽으로 움찔거렸다. 이걸 촬영해야만 했다. 그의 스윙에서 느껴지는 유연하고 격렬한 시적 감흥을 비디오로 잡아야 했다. 왜? 그게 지금껏 우리가 한 일이니까. (대신)우리는 기억을 실리콘 칩에 아웃소싱한다. 하지만 빈손으로 서 있었을 때, 자유롭다는 생각이 갑자기 매우 강하게 밀려왔다: 나는 절대, 절대로 내 휴대폰(작은 화면)으로 초점이 맞지 않고, 구도가 엉망인(저품질) 골프 스윙 영상을 보지 않을 것이다. 절대로. (재생되지 않고)사진첩의 한구석에 담겨 디지털 먼지만 쌓이다가 저장 공간이 부족해져 지워질 때까지 그럴(절대 보지 않을) 것이다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △sea : 많이 모인 것을 이렇게 표현했다. △concession stands : 구내매점 △marimba-style : 건반 타악기인 마림바 같은 ‘툭툭’ 소리 △washed over : (감정 등) 갑자기 매우 강하게 밀려오다 △camera roll : 사진을 둘둘 감아 보관하는 것

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