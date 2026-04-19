[WT논평] Four days without my phone: What I learned(Ⅰ)

The Masters golf tournament doesnt allow cellphones, but it turns out life is better without them



Let’s get one thing straight right out of the gate: I am a modern human being, which means my smartphone is less an accessory and more an external, glowing lobe of my brain.



So when I recently secured tickets to the Masters (the holy grail of golf, the pristine emerald paradise of Augusta National), my excitement was immediately kneecapped by a terrifying realization: They don’t allow cellphones.



At first, I objected. Violently. Well, internally violent, because one does not make a scene at Augusta. But in my head, I was throwing a tantrum of epic proportions. How was I supposed to survive 10 hours without access to my email, my text messages or the endless, mind-numbing scroll of social media?



What if there was a national emergency? What if my family needed me? What if someone on the internet was wrong and urgently required my unsolicited opinion? How will the dozen people I communicate with daily on numerous threads survive without my witty quips?



The Masters’ policy seemed draconian, a relic of a bygone era stubbornly clinging to relevance. Leaving my phone in my car felt like forgetting my child in the back seat. As I walked up the shady pathway to the course, I felt phantom vibrations in my pocket, a jittery mess of withdrawal.



But then, something amazing happened. I took a breath. I looked around. And I realized that the sky hadn’t fallen. In fact, the world without cellphones was … spectacular.

휴대폰 없는 4일: 내가 배운 것(Ⅰ) 조지프 컬(백악관 출입기자) 마스터스 골프 토너먼트는 휴대폰 반입을 허용하지 않지만, 알고 보니 휴대폰 없는 삶이 더 나았다 처음부터 한 가지를 분명히 하자: 나는 현대인이다, 그러기에 내 스마트폰은 액세서리라기보다는 내 뇌의 외부에서 활발하게 작동하며 내 사고의 일부를 담당하고 있다. 그래서 최근에 마스터스 대회 티켓(골프의 성배이며, 오거스타 내셔널의 순수한 에메랄드 천국)을 구했을 때, 내 흥분은 곧바로 무서운 사실에 의해 무너졌다: 휴대폰 (반입이) 허용되지 않는 것이다. 처음에는 반감을 가졌다. 격렬하게. 음, 내적으로는 흥분사태였다, 왜냐하면 오거스타에서는 소란을 피우지 않으니까(조용히 관람하니까). 하지만 머릿속에서는 엄청나게 짜증이 났다. 이메일, 문자, 멍한 상태에서 끝없이 스크롤되는 소셜 미디어를 보지 못하고 10시간을 버텨야 하는 것이 상상이나 될까? 만약 국가 비상사태가 발생한다면? 내 가족이 나를 찾는다면? 만약 인터넷에서 누군가가 틀렸고 내가 원치는 않지만 급히 내 의견을 필요로 한다면 (어떻게 될까)? 매일 수많은 대화방(스레드)에서 소통하는 사람들이 내 재치 있는 농담 없이 어떻게 지낼까? 마스터스 대회의 정책은 엄격하고, 지나간 시대의 중요한 것(규칙)이 덕지덕지 달라붙어 있는 유물처럼 보였다. 차에 휴대폰을 두고 오는 것은 깜박 잊고 뒷좌석에 아이를 두고 온 것 같았다. 그늘진 길을 따라 코스로 걸어가면서, 주머니 안에서 진동이 울리는 것 같은 환영, 금단 증상으로 인해 신경과민 증상이 느껴졌다. 그런데 놀라운 일이 일어났다. 숨을 들이쉬었다. 주위를 둘러봤다. 그리고 하늘이 무너지지 않았다는 걸 깨달았다. 실제로, 휴대폰이 없는 세상은… 장관이었다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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