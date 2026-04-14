[WT논평] Family of Irann’s regime members living lux in the U.S.(Ⅲ)

Last month, the New York Post reported that children of the Iranian regime elite are “at prestigious universities across the U.S., including the University of Massachusetts, New York’s Union College and George Washington University.”



Mr. Rubio’s State Department seems to be paying attention.



In March, the department terminated the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of Ali Larijani, a former secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran. Ms. Larijani was a doctor who taught at Emory University in Atlanta before the university parted ways with her in January, reportedly under pressure from dissidents.



In addition to Ms. Larijani, the Post identified five other high-ranking IRGC family members working at prestigious universities across the U.S.



“I would think that there would be a security risk as Iranian academics have been critical in forming public opinion on the left in the U.S., essentially deceiving liberals into thinking that the regime is more progressive, when it’s still advancing the same hard-line agenda,” Janatan Sayeh, an Iran analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based think tank, told the Post.



He noted: “A lot of them are nephews and nieces, and it’s hard to track them because they don’t have the same last name as the regime leaders.”



No matter. If U.S. intelligence can hunt down Iran’s leaders in their own country, then it should be able to identify where their family members live within the U.S.



Then, all should be deported back to Iran. No one who identifies the U.S. as the “Great Satan” and advocates on behalf of the IRGC should be allowed to live and prosper in America.

이란 정권 요원 가족이 미국에 거주하고 있다(Ⅲ) 켈리 새들러(워싱턴타임스 코멘터리 에디터) 지난달 뉴욕포스트는 이란 정권 엘리트 자녀들이 “매사추세츠 대학교, 뉴욕 유니언 칼리지, 조지 워싱턴 대학교 등 미국 전역의 명문 대학에 다니고 있다”고 보도했다. 루비오의 국무부도 주목하는 듯하다. 3월, 국무부는 이란 국가최고안보회의 전 비서인 알리 라리자니의 딸 파테마 아르데시르-라리자니의 법적 지위를 종료했다. 라리자니 박사는 애틀랜타에 있는 에모리 대학교에서 강의했으나 1월에 대학이 그녀를 파면했으며, 이는 반체제 인사들의 압력으로 알려졌다. 라리자니 외에도, 포스트는 미국 전역의 명문 대학에서 근무하는 고위 IRGC 가족 구성원 다섯 명을 확인했다. “나는 이란 학자들이 미국에서 좌파 여론을 형성하는 데 중요한 역할을 해왔고, 본질적으로 자유주의자들을 속여 (이란) 정권이, 여전히 같은 강경 의제를 추진하고 있음에도, 더 진보적이라고 착각을 유도하는 것이 안보의 위협이 될 것이라고 생각한다”고, 워싱턴에 본사를 둔 싱크탱크, 민주주의수호재단의 이란 분석가 자나탄 사이예가 포스트에 말했다. 그는 “그들 중 많은 이들이 조카와 조카딸인데, 정권 지도자들과 같은 성을 가지고 있지 않아 추적하기 어렵다”고 언급했다. 그건 중요하지 않다. 만약 미국 정보기관이 이란 지도자들을 자국(이란) 내에서 추적할 수 있다면, 그들의 가족이 미국 내에서 어디에 사는지 확인할 수 있어야 한다. 그다음에, 모두 이란으로 추방되어야 한다. 미국을 “위대한 사탄”이라고 여기고 그리고 IRGC의 행위를 지지하는 어느 누구도 미국에서 살며 성공하는 것이 허용되어서는 안 된다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △parted ways with : 파면하다. △dissident : 이란에서 탈출해 미국에 거주 중인 이란 반체제 인사들 △deceiving liberals(A) into thinking(B) that : A를 속여 B라고 여기게 하다. △nephews and nieces : 조카와 조카딸들로 번역되지만, 실제로는 이질과 생질을 의미한다. 그래야 성이 달라진다.

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