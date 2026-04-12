[WT논평] Family of Irann’s regime members living lux in the U.S.(Ⅰ)

Last week, the niece and grandniece of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the deceased terrorist, were arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles after reportedly living a sumptuous lifestyle in the U.S. while promoting Islamist terrorism worldwide.



While touting America as the “Great Satan,” Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, 47, and her daughter, Sarinasadat Hosseiny, 25, were posting now-deleted Instagram pictures of themselves jet-setting around the U.S.: partying in Miami, vacationing in Alaska, clubbing in Las Vegas and chugging Champagne in front of a helicopter in an undisclosed location in the desert.



In most of their posts, they are scantily clad in designer couture, wearing bikinis, midriff tops, miniskirts and Christian Louboutin high heels while clinging to Louis Vuitton handbags, with their dark hair freely flowing, unrestricted by a hijab.



In Iran, if women are not covered in their hijabs properly, acid is thrown onto their faces, and they are beaten by the morality police, arrested and blacklisted.



“Until recently, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were green card holders living lavishly in the United States,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced of their arrests Friday. “This week, I terminated both Afshar and her daughter’s legal status, and they are now in ICE custody, pending removal from the United States. The Trump administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes.”



Why Ms. Afshar and Ms. Hosseiny were allowed to live in the U.S. in the first place, given their relation to Soleimani and their vocal support for the IRGC, is concerning.

이란 정권 요원 가족이 미국에 거주하고 있다(Ⅰ) 켈리 새들러(워싱턴타임스 코멘터리 에디터) 지난주 미국에서 호화로운 생활을 하면서도 전 세계적으로 이슬람주의 테러를 조장한 것으로 알려진, 사망한 테러리스트인, 이슬람 혁명수비대 가셈 솔레이마니 소장의 질녀와 종손녀가 로스앤젤레스에서 연방요원에 의해 체포되었다. 미국을 ‘위대한 사탄’이라 비난하면서도, 하미데 솔레이마니 아프샤르(47)와 딸 사리나사닷 호세이니(25)는 지금은 삭제되었지만 미국 전역을 누비며 찍은 사진이 그들의 인스타그램에 올라 있었다: 마이애미에서 파티하고, 알래스카에서 휴가를 보내고, 라스베이거스에서 클럽을 즐기고, 어딘지 알려지지 않은 사막의 헬리콥터 앞에서 샴페인을 벌컥벌컥 마시는 모습 등. 대부분의 게시물에서 그들은 정장차림이 거의 없고, (신체를 많이 드러내는) 비키니, 배꼽티, 미니스커트와 크리스찬 루부탱 하이힐을 신고 루이비통 핸드백을 들었으며, 짙은 머리칼은 (이란이 강요하는) 히잡 없이 자유롭게 내려뜨렸다. 이란에서는 여성들이 히잡을 정확하게 착용하지 않으면 얼굴에 산을 뿌리고, 도덕 경찰에 의해 구타당하거나 체포되어 블랙리스트에 오른다. “최근까지 하미데 솔레이마니 아프샤르와 그녀의 딸은 미국에서 사치스럽게 거주하는 영주권 소지자였다”고 마르코 루비오 국무장관이 금요일 그들의 체포 소식을 발표했다. “이번 주에 나는 아프샤르와 그녀 딸의 법적 신분(영주권)을 모두 종료했고, 그들은 현재 미국 내 추방 대기 중으로 이민세관단속국(ICE) 구금 상태에 있다. 트럼프 행정부는 우리나라가 반미 테러 정권을 지지하는 외국인들의 근거지가 되는 것을 허용하지 않을 것이다.” 솔레이마니와의 친척관계, 그리고 그들의 이슬람혁명수비대(IRGC)에 대한 공개적인 지지 등을 고려할 때 아프샤르와 호세이니가 애초에 어떻게 미국에서의 거주를 허락받았는지 우려스럽다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △jet-setting around the U.S : 미국 전역을 비행기로 이곳저곳 옮겨 다니며 사치스럽게 즐기는 △green card holders: 영주권자 △ICE: Immigration and Customs Enforcement의 약자. 미국 국토안전부 산하의 이민·세관단속국 △vocal : 소리내어 지지하는 △IRGC: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps의 약자. 이슬람혁명수비대

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지