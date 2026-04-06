[WT논평] Chinese weapons failures prompt military, researcher purges(Ⅱ)

The Chinese Communist Party’s response to the weapons failures was not transparency but internal upheaval, with sweeping purges of military leaders and defense researchers.



The Iran war failures marked the second time China’s systems were found to be ineffective.



Earlier Chinese military equipment shortfalls in Venezuela during the U.S. raid to capture former President Nicolas Maduro led to large numbers of People’s Liberation Army commanders becoming “nonpersons” and disappearing from public view, including senior commanders, said Mr. Yu, director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute.



Full PLA generals appearing at major CCP meetings fell sharply, with six of 26 senior generals appearing at the major Party session held in early March, he noted.



Top military leaders in the Central Military Commission are also out with the purge of four of the six highest-ranking officers.



In the first four months of the year, political purges have quietly reached into the scientific and industrial sector of China’s weapons development programs.



Mr. Yu said that since January, key figures linked to major defense programs - aircraft carrier construction, advanced fighter design, radar systems, air defense missiles and strategic weapons - were removed from public life or stripped of their status.



Mr. Yu, a leading U.S. expert in mining Chinese language open-source intelligence, identified those purged as:



- Hu Yongming, the senior scientist for China’s naval aviation and carrier development.



- Yang Wei, the leading designer of advanced fighter aircraft, including J-10 and J-20.



- Wu Manqing, the PLA’s leading radar and counter-stealth specialist.



- Wei Yiyin, a senior figure in air defense missile research.



- Zhao Xiangeng, a key figure in advanced nuclear weapons design.

중국 무기 실패로 군과 연구자 숙청을 부추기다(Ⅱ) 빌 거츠(전문기자) 중국 공산당의 무기 실패에 대한 대응이 겉으로는 투명한 척하지만 내부로는 대변동이 일어나, 군 지도자와 국방 연구자들을 대대적으로 숙청했다. 이란 전쟁 실패는 중국의 시스템이 효과가 없다는 것이 드러난 두 번째(사례)다. 전에 미국이 니콜라스 마두로 전 베네수엘라 대통령을 체포하기 위해 급습하는 동안 중국이 베네수엘라에 제공한 군사 장비의 (역)부족 (문제가) 드러났고, 많은 중국 인민해방군 지휘관이 ‘사람 취급을 못 받고’ 대중의 시야에서 사라졌으며(정치적으로 숙청되었으며), 고위 지휘관들도 포함된다고 허드슨 연구소 중국센터 디렉터 위가 말했다. 중국 공산당 주요 회의에 출석하는 인민해방군 상장(대장)의 수가 급격히 줄었으며, 3월 초 열린 당의 주요 회의에는 26명의 고위 장성 중 6명만 참석했다고 그는 지적했다. 중앙군사위원회의 최고 군사 지도자들도 6명의 고위 장교 중 4명을 숙청으로 쫓아냈다. 올해 1분기에, 정치적 숙청은 조용하지만 중국 무기 개발 프로그램의 과학 및 산업 부문까지도 이뤄졌다. 위는 1월 이후, 주요 방위 프로그램과 관련된 핵심 인사들이―항공모함 건조, 첨단 전투기 설계, 레이더 시스템, 방공 미사일, 전략무기 등―공적 활동에서 배제되거나 지위를 박탈당했다고 말했다. 중국어 오픈 소스에서 정보를 찾아내는 미국인 일류 전문가인 위는 숙청된 인물들을 다음과 같이 지목했다: - 후융밍(胡永明), 중국 해군 항공 및 항공모함 개발 수석 과학자. - 양웨이(杨伟), J-10과 J-20을 포함한 첨단 전투기의 선도 설계자. - 우만칭(吴曼青), 인민해방군의 최고 레이더 및 對스텔스 전문가. - 웨이이인(魏毅寅), 방공 미사일 연구의 고위 인사. - 자오셴겅(赵宪庚), 첨단 핵무기 설계의 핵심 인물 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △nonpersons: 없는 것으로 치부되는 사람

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