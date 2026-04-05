[WT논평] Chinese weapons failures prompt military, researcher purges(Ⅰ)

High-profile failures of Chinese weapons and military equipment in Iran and elsewhere have resulted in the disappearance - and likely purge - of several key military developers.



Former State Department policymaker Miles Yu said Chinese military systems that were promoted as capable of detecting and deterring high-end threats, such as stealth aircraft, were ineffective against recent U.S. military operations.



“These failures did more than undermine specific platforms, as they exposed the gap between China’s claims and its actual capabilities,” said Mr. Yu, a Washington Times columnist.



Perhaps the most glaring shortfall involved China’s highly touted HQ-9B long-range air defense system that Tehran purchased in mid-2025, reportedly as part of an oil-for-weapons deal.



The missiles and radar were deployed at key nuclear sites and other high-value military sites in Iran. They were part of a layered integrated air defense that included domestic defenses and the Russian Pansir-S1.



The HQ-9B was supposed to be able to knock out aircraft and missiles, but it proved unsuccessful when U.S. and Israeli airstrikes wiped them out before attacking other major targets.



The system’s JY-27A long-range, VHF-band 3D active phased array radar was built for early warning and purportedly capable of tracking stealth aircraft.



But when the first missiles and bombs were fired, the Chinese system proved ineffective. Its destruction was so successful that the U.S. military is now flying older B-52 bombers unthreatened in the Iranian skies despite those aircraft having a very large radar cross-section.

중국 무기 실패로 군과 연구자 숙청을 부추기다(Ⅰ) 빌 거츠(전문기자) 이란 및 다른 지역(베네수엘라)에서 중국의 무기와 군사 장비가 (전 세계가 지켜보는 가운데 굴욕적으로 드러난) 실패를 하면서 몇몇 주요 군사 개발자들이 - 숙청된 것처럼 - 사라졌다. 전 국무부 정책 입안자 마일스 유는 스텔스 항공기와 같은 최첨단 군사 위협을 탐지하고 억제할 수 있다고 홍보했던 중국 군사 시스템이 최근의 미군 작전 때에 무력했다고 말했다. “이러한 실패는 특정 플랫폼을 훼손한 것을 넘어, 중국의 (레이더가 미국 스텔스기를 추적할 수 있다 등) 주장과 실제 능력 간의 격차를 드러냈다”고 워싱턴 타임스 칼럼니스트 유씨는 말했다. 가장 눈에 띄는 건 2025년 중반 테헤란이 석유와 물물교환한 것으로 알려진, 중국이 엄청 선전해 대던 HQ-9B 장거리 방공 시스템이 포함되어 있다는 점이다. 미사일과 레이더는 이란 내 주요 핵 기지와 다른 전략적으로 중요한 군사 기지에 배치되었다. 이들은 (이란)국산 방공체계와 러시아의 판시르-S1을 포함한 다층 통합 방공망의 일부였다. HQ-9B는 (미군)항공기와 미사일에 결정적인 타격을 줄(무력화 할) 수 있을 것으로 기대되었으나, 미국과 이스라엘의 공습이 다른 주요 목표물에 앞서 (HQ-9B를) 없애버려 그 실패(한계)가 드러났다. 이 시스템의 JY-27A 장거리, VHF 대역 3차원 능동 위상 배열 레이더는 조기 경보용으로 제작되었으며 스텔스 항공기 추적이 가능하다고 알려져 있다. 하지만 첫 미사일과 폭탄이 발사되었을 때, 중국의 시스템이 무력한 것으로 판명되었다. 이 시스템이 완벽하게 파괴되어 미군은 현재 큰 레이더 반사면적을 가진(스텔스 기능이 없는) 구형 B-52 폭격기를 이란 상공에서 아무런 위협 없이 운용하고 있다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △high-end threats : 최첨단 위협 △highly touted : 엄청 선전하다

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