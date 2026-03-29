[WT논평] Is NATO dead?(Ⅰ)

President Trump has never been fond of NATO, and for good reason.



After NATO’s 1949 founding and the Marshall Plan (1948-1951), NATO nations essentially fell asleep regarding their own defense spending.



Europe and NATO were content to be protected from Soviet aggression by the U.S. “nuclear umbrella.” They left their defense, and its expense, to us.



Mr. Trump has been sounding the alarm about NATO defense spending since his first term. Most member nations were supposed to have met NATO’s 2006 agreement to spend 2% of their gross domestic product on defense by 2025. At a summit in The Hague, Netherlands, they agreed to spend 5% of GDP on defense. That isn’t happening.



Most NATO nations fall well short of the 5% goal, and many don’t reach the 2% goal.



Mr. Trump’s unreasonable demand that Denmark give us Greenland, which is a necessary base for his Golden Dome missile defense system, left NATO aghast. The president hasn’t let up on blaming NATO, sometimes for good cause.



Mr. Trump’s patience with NATO is apparently at an end. He wrote last week on Truth Social: “The United States has been informed by most of our NATO ‘Allies’ that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon. I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one-way street ― We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need.”

나토는 죽었는가?(Ⅰ) 제드 배빈(워싱턴 타임스 국가안보 및 외교 문제 칼럼니스트) 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 북대서양조약기구(NATO·나토)를 결코 좋아하지 않았으며, 그럴 만한 충분한 이유가 있다. 1949년 나토의 창설과 마셜 플랜(1948∼1951) 이후, 나토 회원국들은 자국의 국방비 지출에 대해 사실상 무관심했다. 유럽과 나토는 미국의 ‘핵우산’으로 소련의 침략으로부터 보호받는 것에 안심했다. 그들은 방어와 그 비용을 우리에게 떠넘겼다. 트럼프 대통령은 첫 임기 때부터 나토의 국방비 지출에 대해 경고해 왔다. 대부분의 회원국은 2025년까지 국내총생산의 2%를 국방비에 지출하기로 한 2006년의 나토 합의안을 이행해야만 했다. 네덜란드 헤이그에서 열린 정상회담에서 그들은 GDP의 5%를 국방비로 지출하기로 합의했다. (그러나) 이행되지 않고 있다. 대부분의 나토 회원국은 5% 목표에 크게 미치지 못하며, 많은 국가가 2% 목표에도 도달하지 못한다. 트럼프 대통령이 덴마크에 (미국 방어를 위한) 골든 돔 미사일 방어 체계에 필요한 기지로 그린란드를 (미국에) 넘기라는 부당한 요구는 나토를 경악하게 했다. 대통령은 나토 비난하기를 그만두지 않고 있는데, 때로는 비난이 정당한 경우도 있다. 트럼프 대통령의 나토에 대한 인내심이 외관상 끝났다. 그는 지난주 트루스소셜에 이렇게 썼다. “미국은 대부분의 나토 ‘동맹국’들로부터 중동에서 이란의 테러 정권에 대한 미국의 군사 작전에 관여하고 싶지 않다는 통보를 받았다. 이런 상황인데도 거의 모든 국가는 우리가 하는 일에 전적으로 동의하고 있고, 이란이 어떤 방식으로든 핵무기를 보유할 수 있게 허용되어서는 안 된다고 함에도 불구하고 (관여하지 않겠다고 한다). 하지만 그들의 행동에 놀라지 않는다. 왜냐하면 나는 우리가 이들 나토 회원국을 보호하기 위해 매년 수천억 달러를 쓰는 것이 (우리의) 일방통행이라고 생각했기 때문이다―우리는 그들을 보호하겠지만, 그러나 특별히 필요할 때 그들은 우리를 위해 아무런 도움을 주지 않을 것이다.” 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지