[WT논평] Artificial intelligence doth murder art(Ⅱ)

Humanity gave us the Renaissance, the Romantics, the Impressionists and the Cubists. Every single art movement was born out of human experience - our joys, our wars, our heartbreak, our triumphs and our profound, existential boredom.

Art was the ultimate proof that a human being had been here, had felt something deeply, and had possessed the sheer stubbornness - and intellectual acuity - to translate that feeling into something tangible.

Now- Now you can just open a browser, type “paint a Renaissance-style portrait of a golden retriever eating a corn dog on the moon,” and hit enter. In three seconds, an algorithm will spit out a masterpiece that would have taken Leonardo da Vinci a decade to finish.

AI can compose a lo-fi hip-hop track, write a sonnet about the tax code in the style of Shakespeare and a 90,000-word sci-fi novel about space pirates before you have even finished your morning coffee. Artificial intelligence can be used to create anything and everything, effortlessly and instantly.

Think about this: You can type “Write me a song that sounds like the early Beatles,” and boom, a whole now song. Last week, I heard three songs on internet radio that sounded just like the raw Beatles.

And that is exactly why AI is going to destroy creativity as we know it.

The value of art has always been inextricably linked to the humanity of the artist. When we read a beautiful poem, we are moved because we know another human being felt that exact shade of melancholy and managed to capture it in words. When we look at a sculpture, we marvel at the human hands that chipped away the marble.

But as AI becomes indistinguishable from human talent, a terrifying curtain of doubt is descending over the cultural landscape. We will never again know if someone actually created anything. Epistemological doubt is going to rot the art world from the inside out. We will view every new painting, every new song, and every new piece of literature with deep, cynical suspicion.

AI가 진짜로 예술을 망친다(Ⅱ) 조지프 컬(칼럼니스트) 인류는 르네상스, 낭만주의, 인상파, 입체파를 탄생시켰다. 모든 예술 사조는 인간의 경험에서 비롯됐다 - 기쁨, 전쟁, 비통함, 승리, 그리고 우리의 심연 속에서 경험한 권태. 예술은 인간이 이곳에 존재했고, 뭔가 깊게 느꼈고, 그 느낀 감정을 구체적인(유형의) 것으로 표현해 내는 집요함과 -지적 예리함을 - 지녔다는 궁극적인 증거였다. 지금요- 지금 컴퓨터 브라우저를 열고 “달 표면에서 핫도그를 먹는 골든 리트리버를 르네상스 스타일로 그리라”고 타자를 치고 엔터를 눌러라. 알고리즘은 3초 이내에 레오나르도 다빈치가 10년 걸려 끝낼 수 있는 걸작을 토해(프린트해) 낼 것이다. AI는 로파이 힙합 음악을 작곡할 수 있고, (현대적이며 딱딱한) 세법을 셰익스피어 스타일의 소네트로 쓰고, 우주 해적에 관한 9만 단어의 공상 과학 소설 등을 아침에 커피 한 잔을 다 마시기도 전에 해낼 것이다. AI는 손쉽게 즉석에서 어떤 분야든 모든 것이든 창작할 수 있다. 이걸 생각해 보자 : “초기 비틀스처럼 들리는 가사를 써줘”라고 입력하면, 꽝하고 전혀 새로운 노래가 나온다. 지난주 나는 인터넷 라디오로 세련되지 못한 비틀스의 노래 3곡을 들었다. 바로 이것이 왜 AI가 익숙한(우리가 알고 있는 형태의) 창의성을 파괴하고 있는가 하는 그것이다. 예술의 가치는 예술가의 인간성과 불가분의 관계로 연결되어 있다. 우리가 멋진 시를 읽을 때, 감동을 받는다. 왜냐하면 다른 사람도 우울한 바로 그 마음을 느꼈고, 그걸 시어로 표현해 냈다는 것을 알기 때문이다. 우리는 조각품을 볼 때, 대리석을 다듬은 사람의 솜씨(손재주)에 놀란다. 하지만 AI가 인간의 재능과 구분되지 않게 되면서, 무서운 의심의 가림막이 문화적 풍광으로 (가리며) 내려오고 있다. 우리는 누가 무엇을 창작했는지를 알 수 없게 될 것이다. 인식론적 의심이 예술계를 안에서부터 밖으로 썩게 할 것이다. 우리는 저변에 깔린 미심쩍은 느낌(눈)으로 모든 새 그림, 모든 새 노래, 모든 새 문학 작품을 볼 것이다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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