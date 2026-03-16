[WT논평] Vulnerabilities revealed in China’s nuclear warhead storage, transportation system(Ⅱ)

Additionally, infrastructure around the facility is limited; only a single narrow road leads into and out of it. The report states that “blocking these roads could seriously delay operations.”



The warhead system is also highly centralized, requiring frequent transport of warheads by road or rail over long distances. These limitations increase “opportunities for accidents or wartime interdiction,” the report stated.



Noting three new land-based intercontinental ballistic missile fields recently built in northern China, the report said opportunities to block the movement of warheads to those ICBMs could increase in the coming years.



Other vulnerabilities of the nuclear warheads system include disorganized and lax storage facilities and procedures that were highlighted by reported health issues among Rocket Force personnel.



“While it does appear that the PLARF has made significant progress here, it is unclear if these problems have been completely solved,” the report said using the acronym for the Rocket Force.



The warhead management system also uses outdated computer systems at some facilities that could be attacked during computer warfare strikes. The military is working on what are called “left of launch” attacks, including cyberattacks that would disable missile control systems before missiles are launched.



The report said, “Heavy use of foreign equipment in certain areas of nuclear management indicates a possible technology chokepoint, particularly for more sophisticated equipment like remote-controlled robotics needed to deal with radioactive materials and clear obstacles.”



China’s nuclear warhead system also relies on American, Swedish, German and French hazmat suits, face masks, oxygen tanks and radiation sensors, including equipment made by Honeywell, DuPont and 3M, the report revealed.

중국의 핵탄두 저장 및 운송 시스템에서 드러난 취약점(Ⅱ) 빌 게르츠(워싱턴타임스 국가안보담당 전문기자) 또한 시설 주변의 인프라는 제한적이다; 진출입은 오직 좁은 길 하나로 이루어진다. 보고서는 “이 도로들을 차단하면 작전이 심각하게 지연될 수 있다”고 말한다. 탄두 체계가 매우 집중되어 있어 장거리를 도로나 철도로 탄두를 자주 운송해야 한다. 이러한 제한으로 “사고나 전시에 차단될 기회”가 증가한다고 보고서는 밝혔다. 보고서는 최근 중국 북부에 건설된 세 곳의 새로운 지상 대륙간탄도미사일 기지를 지적하여, 향후 몇 년간 ICBM(기지)까지 탄두 이동이 차단될 가능성이 증가할 수 있다고 말했다. 핵탄두 체계의 다른 취약점으로는 체계적이지 못하고 관리가 허술한 저장시설과 (운영·안전·보안) 절차 전반이며, 로켓군 인력의 건강 이상 사례 보고를 통해 드러났다. “PLARF가 여기서 상당한 진전을 이룬 것으로 보이지만, 이 문제들이 완전히 해결되었는지는 불분명하다”고 보고서는 로켓군을 약칭으로 표기하며 그렇게 전했다. 탄두 관리 시스템은 일부 시설에서 구식 컴퓨터 시스템을 사용하고 있어 사이버전에서 공격받을 수 있다. 군은 발사 이전 단계에서 (left of launch라 부르는) 적의 미사일을 무력화하는 공격 개념을 개발하고 있으며, 여기에 미사일이 발사되기 전에 미사일 통제 시스템을 마비시키는 사이버 공격도 포함한다. 보고서는 “핵을 관리하는 특정 분야에서 외국 장비를 과도하게 사용하고 있어 방사성물질 처리와 장애물 제거에 필요한 원격 조종 로봇 같은 특별히 정교한 장비에서 기술적 장애가 (발생)될 가능성을 보여준다”고 전했다. 중국의 핵탄두 시스템은 미국, 스웨덴, 독일, 프랑스의 방탄복, 마스크, 산소통, 방사선 (감지)센서를 사용(의존)하고 있으며, 하니웰, 듀폰, 3M이 제작한 장비도 포함돼 있다고 보고서는 밝혔다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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