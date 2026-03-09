[WT논평] Now, the U.S. must defend others, especially in Asia(2)

The danger of American betrayal (or at least failure to act decisively as with Iran) extends north and south from Taiwan. To the south, the Philippines, though buttressed by American aid and advice, cannot stave off Chinese aggression in the South China Sea, where the Chinese are expanding bases on small islands and atolls.



Across the South China Sea, the communist rulers in Hanoi ? more than half a century since “North” Vietnam conquered the American-backed Saigon regime ? now need American arms, including patrol boats, to defend against the Chinese. China has taken over oil and natural gas deposits in nearby waters.



Would Mr. Trump arm and equip them in a showdown?



Why would Mr. Trump possess such warm feelings toward Mr. Kim, who is responsible for far more deaths of his own people than the cruel Iranian ayatollahs? Could Iran’s nuclear program, far from producing a nuclear warhead after American bombers obliterated deep underground sites in June, be more dangerous than that of North Korea, estimated to have produced 100 or so nukes?



Possibly the least secure in Asia are the Japanese.



Mr. Trump gets along fine with Ms. Takaichi, but he will be visiting Beijing soon, kowtowing before Mr. Xi, who presents a far greater threat to America than an Iranian regime on the verge of collapse.



Japanese and Koreans with whom I have spoken question whether Mr. Trump would defend them despite the presence of 55,000 American troops in Japan and 28,500 in Korea. They fear that he may withdraw most of these troops.



Mr. Trump must place top priority on defense against China and North Korea while cutting short the Iranian adventure now that he has done away with the ayatollah and many of his henchmen.

이제 미국은 아시아 국가들을 특별 방어해야 한다(2) 도널드 커크(시카고 트리뷴 전 극동 특파원) 미국의 배신(또는 적어도 이란 문제에서처럼 단호하게 행동하지 못한 점) 위험이 대만의 남쪽과 북쪽에 걸쳐 있다. 남쪽에서는 미국의 지원과 조언으로 버티고 있는 필리핀이 남중국해의 작은 섬과 환초에다 기지를 확장하는 중국의 침략(호전성)을 막지 못하고 있다. 남중국해 저편에서, 하노이의 공산주의 통치자들은 ? ‘북베트남’이 미국이 지원하던 사이공 정권을 정복한 지 반세기가 넘었는데 ? 지금에 와서는 중국 방어를 위해 경비정을 포함한 미국 무기를 필요로 한다. 중국은 인근 해역의 석유와 천연가스 매장지를 점령(탈취)했다. 트럼프 대통령이 그들에게 무기를 주고 채비를 갖춰 결판을 낼까? 왜 트럼프 대통령은 잔인한 이란 아야톨라들보다 훨씬 더 많은 자국민 사망의 책임을 물어야 할 김(정은)에게 온유한 감정을 가질까? 6월 미국 폭격기들이 지하 깊은 사이트를 파괴한 후 핵탄두를 생산하기엔 거리가 먼 이란의 핵 프로그램이 100발쯤 핵무기를 만든 것으로 추정되는 북한의 핵 프로그램보다 더 위험할까? 아마도 아시아에서 가장 불안정한 국가는 일본일 것이다. 트럼프는 다카이치와 잘 지내지만, 곧 베이징을 방문하고, 붕괴 직전의 이란 정권보다 미국에 훨씬 더 큰 위협인 시진핑에게 고두(공경하는 뜻으로 머리를 땅에 조아리는 인사)할 것이다. 제가 대화한 일본인과 한국인들은 일본에 5만5000명의 미군과 한국에 2만8500명의 미군이 주둔하고 있음에도 불구하고 트럼프 대통령이 이들을 방어할 것인가 의심한다. 그들은 그가 대부분의 병력을 철수할까 봐 두려워한다. 트럼프 대통령은 아야톨라와 그의 측근들을 제거한 지금은 이란 관련 작전을 조기 종료함과 동시에 중국과 북한 방어를 최우선순위로 두어야 한다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △stave off 저지하다 피하다 △a bosom buddy 절친한 친구 △or so 정도, 쯤 △under intense fire 거센 비난을 받는 △kowtow 공경하는 뜻으로 머리를 땅에 조아리다

