[WT논평] Neutrality endangers national security and sovereignty (3)

While China grapples with economic setbacks such as colossal real estate collapses, plummeting stock markets and diminishing foreign trade, the U.S. economy has continued to prosper.



The U.S. has overtaken China as the top trade partner of several key global players, including Japan, Germany, South Korea, the ASEAN nations and Taiwan, a trend that continues to grow. Blind optimism about China’s future is misguided and ultimately suicidal.



Fourth, neutrality endangers national security and sovereignty. China’s aggressive behavior, including its incursions into the South China Sea and coercive tactics toward Taiwan, highlights its blatant disregard for the sovereignty of other nations.



Neutral countries, especially those close to China, such as Southeast Asian ones, risk becoming pawns in Beijing’s expansionist agenda. These nations inadvertently signal vulnerability by failing to choose a side, potentially inviting further aggression or even territorial encroachment.



Finally, there is a moral imperative to choosing sides beyond strategic and economic considerations.



The United States, despite its historical shortcomings, promotes ideals of freedom, democracy and human rights. In contrast, China’s record is a litany of systemic oppression, from the abuse of Uyghur Muslims to the suppression of free speech and the imposition of authoritarian control over its citizens.



Remaining neutral in this ideological struggle is morally indefensible, suggesting indifference to the fundamental values that undergird free societies.



All in all, the world must abandon the illusion of neutrality. We must galvanize global support against the Chinese Communist Party.

중립은 국가안보와 주권을 위험에 빠뜨린다 (3) 마일스 위(후버연구소 객원연구원) 중국이 엄청난 규모의 부동산 붕괴와 곤두박질치는 증시 및 줄어드는 해외무역 등과 같은 여러 가지 경제적 차질과 씨름하고 있는 동안 미국 경제는 계속 번영했다. 미국은 중국을 추월하여 일본, 독일, 한국, 아세안 국가들, 대만을 포함하는 세계의 몇몇 핵심 경제 국가들과의 무역 상대국 1위 자리를 차지했다. 이런 추세는 계속 강화되고 있다. 중국의 미래에 관한 묻지 마식의 낙관주의는 판단이 틀렸고 결국은 대단히 위험하다. 넷째 중립은 국가안보와 주권을 위험에 빠뜨린다. 중국의 남중국해 습격과 대만을 향한 일련의 위협 전술을 포함하는 침략적인 행태는 다른 나라들의 주권을 노골적으로 무시하는 중국의 태도를 잘 보여 준다. 중립적인 나라들 특히 동남아시아 국가들처럼 중국에 인접한 나라들은 베이징의 팽창주의 정책 목표 속의 노리개가 될 위험이 있다. 이런 나라들은 진영 선택에 실패함으로써 취약하다는 신호를 뜻하지 않게 보내고 잠재적으로 추가 침공이나 심지어는 영토의 침해를 부르게 된다. 끝으로 진영을 선택하는 데는 전략적 고려나 경제적 고려 외에도 도덕적인 필수 의무가 있다. 역사적인 여러 가지 결함에도 불구하고 미국은 자유, 민주주의, 인권의 이상을 장려한다. 그에 반해서 중국의 그간 행적은 위구르 무슬림의 인권침해부터 언론자유 억압 및 자국 시민에 대한 독재 통치 시행에 이르기까지 조직적인 압제의 연속이다. 이러한 이념 투쟁 속에서 중립에 머무는 것은 도덕적으로 용납이 되지 않는다. 이는 여러 자유 사회를 뒷받침하는 기본 가치관에 대한 무관심을 암시한다. 대체로 세계는 중립의 환상을 버려야 한다. 우리는 중국 공산당에 대항하는 전 세계적인 지원을 강력히 자극해야 한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △setback:차질 △colossal:거대한, 엄청난 △misguided:잘못 이해한 △incursion:급습 △blatant:노골적인 △indefensible:변명의 여지가 없는 △undergird:뒷받침하다

