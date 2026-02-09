[WT논평] Neutrality endangers national security and sovereignty (2)

However, this argument neglects the dangers of overdependence on China. Many countries that once embraced neutrality have now realigned themselves with the United States for their self-interest. Far from remaining indifferent, these nations have recognized the long-term risks of kowtowing to Chinese demands.



Third, neutrality proponents often cite the irresistible allure of Chinese markets for foreign goods and investment. This is a dangerous myth. While China’s market has long been portrayed as an untapped gold mine of opportunity, the reality is far more sobering.



The Chinese market is heavily regulated and rife with barriers to entry, such as stringent licensing requirements, forced technology transfers, and opaque legal systems that disadvantage foreign companies.



Consumer spending in China has significantly decreased, and when Chinese consumers do make purchases, they increasingly favor domestic products, especially technology and consumer goods, thus eroding the competitive edge of foreign firms.



Moreover, government policies often favor domestic industries through subsidies and protectionist measures, undermining the profitability of foreign investments.



Intellectual property theft continues unabated, further undermining the long-term viability of foreign enterprises. These factors paint a grim picture of China’s market as far less accommodating and profitable than its promoters have claimed.



In stark contrast, the United States economy has experienced a robust rebound, largely because of such institutional strengths as private entrepreneurship, property rights and free market competition.

중립은 국가안보와 주권을 위험에 빠뜨린다 (2) 마일스 위(후버연구소 객원연구원) 그러나 이 주장은 중국에 대한 과잉 의존의 각종 위험을 무시한다. 한때 중립을 채택했던 많은 나라가 지금은 자기 이익을 위해서 미국과 다시 연합하고 있다. 무관심한 태도를 계속 유지하는 것과는 아주 거리가 먼 이런 나라들은 중국의 여러 가지 요구에 굴종하는 데 따르는 장기적인 위험부담을 인식했다. 셋째로, 중립 지지자들은 외국 상품과 투자를 위한 중국 시장의 저항할 수 없는 매력을 종종 거론한다. 이것은 위험한 신화다. 중국 시장이 기회의 미개발 금광으로 오랜 기간 묘사되어 왔으나 현실을 보면 훨씬 더 냉정한 각성을 하게 만든다. 중국 시장은 규제가 심하고 엄격한 허가 요건과 강압적인 기술 이전 및 외국 회사들에 불이익을 주는 불투명한 법률 체제와 같은 각종 진입 장벽이 많다. 중국 내의 소비자 지출은 현저하게 줄었고 중국 소비자들이 상품을 구매할 때는 자국산 제품을 선호하는 경향이 커지고 있는데 특히 기술 및 소비 제품의 경우가 그렇다. 이로 인해 외국 기업들의 경쟁 우위가 잠식된다. 그뿐만 아니라 정부의 각종 정책은 보조금과 보호주의적인 조치를 통해 자국 산업을 우대하는 경우가 흔하여 외국인 투자의 수익성을 떨어뜨린다. 줄지 않고 계속되는 지식재산의 도둑질이 외국 기업들의 장기적인 생존 능력을 추가로 약화시킨다. 이런 요인들이 중국 시장의 암담한 그림을 만들고 있는데 이 그림은 중국 시장 옹호자들이 주장한 중국의 수용정책이나 진출 기업의 수익에 크게 미치지 못한다. 이와 뚜렷한 대조를 보이는 미국 경제는 견실한 경기회복을 경험하고 있는데 주로 민간의 창의적 기업활동과 재산의 소유권 및 자유시장 경쟁과 같은 제도적인 강점 때문이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △indifferent:무관심한 △kowtow:굽실거리다 △proponent:지지자 △allure:매력 △sobering:정신이 번쩍 들게 만드는 △rife with-:-로 가득 찬 △stringent:엄중한 △license:허가하다 △stark:엄연한 △robust:강력한 △rebound:되돌아오다

