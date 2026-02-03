[WT논평] Trump should consider wiping out the North’s nuclear complex (2)

If Islamic rule in Tehran is violent and dictatorial, however, it doesn’t begin to compare in cruelty with the ruthless repression of the slightest opposition to Kim dynasty rule in Pyongyang. The thought of anyone demonstrating on the streets of a North Korean city is a fantasy.



If Islam is the state religion in Iran, then worship of the Kim dynasty is the central faith in North Korea. Criticism is grounds for torture and imprisonment if not death.



More than 100,000 people are in political prison camps, with new prisoners replacing those who die after years of forced labor. A small elite of the ruling Workers’ Party, live comfortably in Pyongyang while millions go hungry in the countryside.



The difference in the harshness of the dictatorships in charge of North Korea and Iran is one of degree. Both are ruled by one man at the center.



Mr. Trump attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities as Iran was about to develop its first nuclear weapon. North Korea is thought to have fabricated at least 100 nuclear warheads.



Rather than plead to see Mr. Kim for another summit, Mr. Trump should consider wiping out the North’s nuclear complex north of Pyongyang, plus its test sites.



Just as Iran has long threatened Israel, arming and advising Hamas and Hezbollah, among others, so North Korea threatens South Korea, Japan and the U.S. with long-range missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.



It takes more than diplomatic overtures and sanctions to eliminate the threat from either end of the “axis of evil.” If Mr. Trump is willing to order a strike against Iran, then he should consider no less for North Korea.

트럼프는 북핵 제거를 고려해야 한다(2) 도널드 커크(전 시카고트리뷴 극동 특파원) 테헤란의 이슬람 통치가 폭력적이고 독재적이긴 하지만, 조금이라도 반대하는 세력에 대해 무자비하게 탄압하는 평양의 김씨 세습왕조의 잔혹성과는 비교할 수조차 없다. 북한의 도시에서 누군가 항의 시위를 벌인다는 생각은 환상이다. 만약 이슬람이 이란에서 국가 종교라면 김씨 세습왕조 숭배는 북한의 중심적인 믿음이다. 비판은 고문과 죽음이 아닐 경우 투옥의 이유다. 10만명 이상의 사람들이 정치범 수용소에 갇혀 있고 여러 해의 강제노동으로 사망자가 발생하면 새로운 죄수들로 대체된다. 북한을 통치하는 노동당의 소수 지배자가 평양에서 편안하게 사는 동안 수백만명의 사람들은 시골에서 굶주리고 있다. 북한과 이란을 차지하고 있는 독재체제의 가혹함의 차이는 정도의 차이다. 둘 다 중앙의 한 사람에 의해 지배된다. 이란이 첫 번째 핵무기를 개발하기 직전에 트럼프는 이란의 핵시설을 공격했다. 북한은 적어도 100기의 핵탄두를 제작한 것으로 생각된다. 트럼프는 또 다른 정상회담을 하기 위해 만나자고 김정은에게 애원하기보다는 북한의 핵실험장에 덧붙여 평양 북쪽에 있는 북한의 핵시설을 제거하는 것을 고려할 필요가 있다. 이란이 특히 하마스와 헤즈볼라에 무기와 조언을 제공하면서 오랫동안 이스라엘을 위협한 것과 꼭 같이 북한은 핵탄두를 운반할 수 있는 성능을 지닌 장거리 미사일로 한국, 일본, 미국을 위협하고 있다. “악의 축”의 두 끝부분이 가하는 위협을 제거하기 위해서는 외교적인 접근과 제재조치 이상이 필요하다. 만약 트럼프가 이란을 공격하라는 명령을 내릴 용의가 있다면 그는 북한에 대해서도 그에 못지않은 조치를 고려할 필요가 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △ground:기반 △in charge of:담당하여 △fabricate:제작하다 △plead:애원하다 △wipe out:완전히 파괴하다 △overture:접근 △among others:특히

