[WT논평] Trump should consider wiping out the North’s nuclear complex (1)

North Korea and Iran are members of “the axis of evil.” President George W. Bush called them as such in his State of the Union address in 2022.



The term “axis of evil,” coined by Bush speechwriter David Frum, author of books on the presidency, endures as a prescient commentary on the bond between North Korea and Iran, which have aided and abetted each other’s nuclear and missile programs.



North Korea is said to have shipped missiles to Iran, as well as vital know-how and components for the nukes Iran was on its way to producing before President Trump ordered the destruction of its nuclear sites in June.



North Korean experts have gone to Iran to advise and assist in its nuclear program, just as they aided the Syrians in building a nuclear facility that the Israelis bombed to oblivion in 2007.



Now, North Korea and Iran lead the list of America’s adversaries, along with the two great powers they can always count on for support, China and Russia.



Mr. Kim thinks he has nothing to fear as long as he keeps sending North Korean men and arms to Russia’s war against Ukraine. Russia, in return, proffers much-needed food and technology for North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missiles.



For Iran, oil is the lure. China is the biggest market for Iranian oil. Russia also buys oil from Iran while providing weapons that Iran has forwarded to terrorists, including Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.



Comparisons between Iran and North Korea break down when looking at each one’s ways of stifling dissent. While tens of thousands have filled the streets and squares of Tehran, no one has lifted a finger in North Korea.

트럼프는 북핵 제거를 고려해야 한다(1) 도널드 커크(전 시카고 트리뷴 극동 특파원) 북한과 이란은 “악의 축” 구성원이다. 조지 W 부시 대통령은 2022년 연두교서에서 두 나라를 그렇게 불렀다. 대통령에 관한 몇 권의 책을 집필한 작가이며 부시의 연설문 작성자인 데이비드 프럼이 만든 “악의 축”이라는 용어는 북한과 이란 사이의 유대에 대한 선견지명 있는 지속적인 논평으로 남아 있다. 두 나라는 상대 나라의 핵 및 미사일 계획을 지원하고 사주했다. 트럼프 대통령이 6월에 이란의 핵 시설을 파괴하라고 명령하기 이전에 이란이 생산을 추진 중이던 주요 부품 및 기술은 물론 미사일을 북한이 이란에 운반한 것으로 전해지고 있다. 북한의 전문가들이 이란 핵 계획을 지원하고 조언하기 위해 이란으로 갔다. 이는 북한 전문가들이 시리아인들의 핵 시설 건설을 도운 것과 똑같다. 이스라엘 사람들은 이 핵시설을 2007년에 폭격하여 없앴다. 지금 북한과 이란은 두 나라가 항상 지원을 의존할 수 있는 두 강대국인 중국 및 러시아와 더불어 미국에 적대하는 나라들의 명단에 앞장서고 있다. 김정은은 북한의 인력과 무기를 러시아의 대우크라이나 전쟁에 계속 보내는 한 두려워할 것이 없다고 생각한다. 그 대가로 러시아는 긴히 필요한 식량과 북한의 대륙간탄도미사일을 위한 기술을 제공한다. 이란으로서는 석유가 미끼이다. 이란 석유의 최대 시장은 중국이며 러시아 또한 무기를 이란에 제공하는 한편 석유를 사고 있다. 이란은 이 무기를 가자지구의 하마스와 남부 레바논의 헤즈볼라를 포함한 테러분자들에게 전달해 왔다. 이란과 북한의 반체제 세력을 억압하는 방식을 보면 두 나라를 비교하는 것은 타당치 않다. 수많은 사람이 테헤란의 거리와 광장을 메웠던 데 비해 북한에서는 손가락을 까딱한 사람조차 없었다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △endure: 지속되다 △prescient: 선견지명 있는 △abet: 사주하다 △oblivion: 흔적 없이 사라짐 △forward: 보내다, 전달하다

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지